NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, COPD, and autoimmune diseases is attributed to the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle. The growing incidence of cancer has increased the need for cancer treatment. Telerehabilitation programs for cancer patients help improve their fitness and reduce the side effects of cancer treatment such as pain and fatigue, thereby improving the quality of life. Telerehabilitation for COPD among elderly patients is convenient, as home-based telerehabilitation can dispense rehabilitation services in hospitals or clinics for patients requiring physical therapy follow-up. Thus, rising aging population worldwide, high incidence of chronic diseases, and increasing disposable income globally are few significant factors that drive the adoption of advanced healthcare services such telerehabilitation during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the telerehabilitation systems market will register a CAGR of almost 18% by 2023.



Market Overview

Imbalance between high patient influx and understaffing at health centers

High incidence of chronic diseases increases patient visits and hospital overstays wo wide. Resource limitation, staff deficiency, and variability in patient inflow contribute to emergency department overcrowding, associated with delayed care, poor care, and poor patient outcomes. Telehealth services such as telerehabilitation will help address such challenges in the healthcare industry.

Complexities in implementation

The implementation of telerehabilitation solutions requires a stable Internet connection that can run various applications for hospitals. Also, healthcare providers and hospitals face difficulty in providing telerehabilitation services across rural regions due to the lack of fast and reliable Internet connection. Therefore, with broadband largely inaccessible to people in rural areas, it is difficult to adopt telerehabilitation products and services, thereby hampering the growth of the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the telerehabilitation systems market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The telerehabilitation systems market appears to be mildly fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



