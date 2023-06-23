The television Market size is set to grow by USD 59 billion from 2022-2027; product innovation and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The television market size is estimated to grow by USD 59 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.67%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%. This growth is due to the expanding middle-class population in the Asia-Pacific region, accompanied by increased income levels that result in higher purchasing power for consumer electronics. Furthermore, urbanization and changing lifestyles in the region are also playing a significant role in driving market growth. APAC serves as a manufacturing hub for High-Definition (HD) and Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) televisions, with prominent manufacturers, IC driver vendors, panel display vendors, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) operating in the region. Additionally, the entry of new players into the market is expected to further bolster television shipments in APAC. The rising demand for Smart TVs, particularly in developing countries such as India, will also contribute to the overall market growth in the region. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Global Television Market 2023-2027

Television Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (UHD and HD) display size (up to 43 inches, 55-64 inches, 48-50 inches, and greater than 65 inches), display type (LCD and OLED), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the UHD segment will be significant during the forecast period. UHD televisions, characterized by a horizontal screen display resolution of around 4,000 pixels and a resolution of 3,840 pixels x 2,160 lines (8.3 megapixels; aspect ratio 16:9), are driving this growth. Additionally, vendors have developed televisions with 8K resolution, which currently represents the highest level of UHD television resolution in digital televisions and digital cinematography. Display manufacturers have begun to raise their production capacity, expecting increased demand for 8K UHD televisions.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Television Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Product innovation and advances lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Customers are now demanding televisions that can efficiently multitask with minimal resources, forcing vendors to diversify their product offerings.

This growth is attributed to the evolving demands of customers and their increasing ability to invest in premium television options.

Furthermore, the growing purchasing power and disposable income of consumers are key factors fueling the demand for high-end televisions.

As a result, the television market is projected to witness substantial growth in terms of value sales during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The advent of 8K UHD televisions is an emerging trend in the television market.

The demand for televisions with 8K display resolution is witnessing significant growth due to the rising requirement for high-resolution display devices and advancements in content creation.

display resolution is witnessing significant growth due to the rising requirement for high-resolution display devices and advancements in content creation. This growth is driven by the increasing consumer demand for enhanced visual experiences and the continuous development of 8K content.

content. Vendors are expected to increase the production of 8K televisions for consumer use, particularly as more 8K -compatible content becomes available.

televisions for consumer use, particularly as more -compatible content becomes available. As a result, the popularity of 8K televisions is expected to surge during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The lack of 4K content is a major challenge restricting the growth of the market.

The user experience is restricted due to the limited availability of 4K content and issues related to the proprietary nature of 4K media.

content and issues related to the proprietary nature of media. Both 4K and 8K resolutions face challenges regarding in-home capabilities and content distribution.

and resolutions face challenges regarding in-home capabilities and content distribution. Furthermore, the high costs involved in contributing to and distributing 4K UHD content contribute to this challenge.

UHD content contribute to this challenge. Consequently, these factors are expected to hinder the growth of the television market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Television Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the television market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the television market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the television market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of television market vendors

Television Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.82 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, South Korea, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Changhong, Elitelux Australia, Funai Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Konka Group Co. Ltd., Micromax Informatics Ltd., MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., Videocon Industries Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., Apple Inc., LG Electronics Inc., and VIZIO Holding Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

