the telos institute Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

CLEVELAND, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- the telos institute, a leading global organizational consulting firm, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing companies.

"As evidenced by our remarkable growth, the market continues to validate that our core purpose at telos – to liberate greatness – is a truly meaningful and valuable endeavor," said Rick Simmons, chief executive officer of the telos institute. "This purpose is both effective in helping the leaders, teams and organizations we support and is a transformational platform for our own growth at telos. We look forward to seeing where our unwavering belief in the greatness of our clients and our team takes us."

The Inc. 5000 provides a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – independent small businesses. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

As the first year included in the rankings, the telos institute ranked number 2535 with a three-year revenue growth of 162 percent. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Founded in 2006, the telos institute is where the world's leaders in business and industry come to hone their leadership skills, optimize their business strategy, and embrace change as a strategic advantage. Crossing all industries and geographies, telos brings deep, functional expertise as well as broad insights and perspectives. From large-scale global interventions to smaller, targeted initiatives, telos is experienced in working with CEOs and executive leadership teams or starting in the middle of organizations and building momentum. To learn more about the telos institute, visit thetelosinstitute.com .

SOURCE the telos institute