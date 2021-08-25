the telos institute Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies Second Year in a Row

CLEVELAND, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- the telos institute, a leading global organizational development firm, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing companies. This is the second consecutive year telos has appeared on the Inc. 5000.

"This distinction validates our ability to execute on telos' mission to liberate greatness," said Rick Simmons, CEO, the telos institute. "As we mark telos' 15th anniversary, this ranking recognizes our work with leaders, teams and organizations to embrace change as a remarkable catalyst for real transformation."

The Inc. 5000 provides a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment, private businesses. Not only have the companies in the 2021 Inc. 5000 been competitive within their markets, but they proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

In their recently released book, Unleashed: Harnessing the Power of Liminal Space, telos co-founders Rick Simmons and Amy Simmons reveal the power of periods of discontinuity, such as the one the world experienced the last year, to drive transformative change. The authors unveil strategies for individuals, leaders and teams to catalyze their own periods of disruption, called liminal space, to deliver personal and professional growth.

"When harnessed, these liminal spaces have massive potential to help leaders and everyday individuals accomplish things previously unimaginable," said Rick Simmons. "Not only do we use this philosophy to help our clients, but we employ it ourselves at the telos institute."

Founded in 2006, the telos institute is where world's leaders in business and industry come to hone their leadership skills, optimize their business strategy, and embrace change as a strategic advantage. From large-scale global interventions to smaller, targeted initiatives, telos is experienced in working with CEOs and executive leadership teams or starting in the middle of organizations and building momentum. To learn more about the telos institute, visit thetelosinstitute.com .

SOURCE the telos institute