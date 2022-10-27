The Temporary by American Place Casino to Host Career Fairs

200+ Jobs to Fill; On-The-Spot Offers will be Available

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Temporary by American Place, opening soon in Lake County, Ill., will host two upcoming career fairs where they will be looking to hire a variety of full-time and part-time positions. The events will be held on Saturday, October 29 and Saturday, November 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST at the American Place Recruitment Center located in the Amhurst Lake Office Complex at 1545 South Waukegan Rd in Waukegan.

The Temporary by American Place

The Temporary by American Place will be looking for job candidates who are 21 years or older to fulfill a wide range of positions. Positions are available for table games, slot attendants, slot technicians, food & beverage, finance, cage cashiers, count team members, housekeeping, facilities and security. On-site job offers will be made and attendees will be able to leave with an offer letter and start date information if selected.

"We are thrilled to share our passion and excitement for our new casino with all of these candidates," said Jeff Babinski, Vice President and General Manager of The Temporary by American Place. "As we open The Temporary and work towards opening the permanent facility, these individuals will have a unique opportunity to join a great company. We look forward to developing a strong team, a great culture and being the premiere casino in Chicagoland area."

Entry level applicants for a dealer position, will be able to sign up for American Place's "Table Game Bootcamp." The four-, six- or eight-week bootcamp will help train team members to deal table games such as blackjack and baccarat. Those who make it through bootcamp and receive a job offer will be eligible for a "training bonus" that will be paid when the Temporary by American Place opens.

For more information on The Temporary by American Place and future career opportunities, please visit www.americanplace.com.

About The Temporary by American Place

The Temporary by American Place will feature 800+ slots machines, 20+ table games, a sportsbook and three full-service restaurants. Both the temporary and the permanent casino will be located at Fountain Square in Waukegan. You can follow American Place on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. More information can also be found at americanplace.com.

Media Contact:

Tyler Rabel

Two by Four

[email protected]

(312) 445-4728

SOURCE The Temporary by American Place