THE TEMPTATIONS™ BRAND AND CHRISTOPHER MELONI TEAM UP TO RELEASE ANOTHER IRRESISTIBLE TRUE CRIME PODCAST: "CATCH A CAT BURGLAR: PURRY DUTY"

In this new season, directly from a courtroom, TEMPTATIONS shares a "true" crime story on the mysterious disappearance of its recently launched Wet Cat Food

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TEMPTATIONS™, America's #1 cat treat*, launched a new "true" crime podcast, "Catch a Cat Burglar: Purry Duty" starring true crime enthusiast and actor Christopher Meloni. This second season of the "Catch a Cat Burglar" series follows the mysterious case of a pet store robbery and shows just how far cats will go to get their paws on the new TEMPTATIONS Wet Cat Food.

As a sequel to 2023’s “Catch a Cat Burglar” podcast, TEMPTATIONS™ is telling another “true” crime story, this time reported directly from the courtroom. To unfold this “true” crime story, the TEMPTATIONS™ brand is enlisting the help of true crime enthusiast and actor, Christopher Meloni, to narrate the podcast and help dissect the crime for listeners – “Catch a Cat Burglar: Purry Duty”.

Earlier this year, TEMPTATIONS introduced its Wet Cat Food, unknowingly causing ANOTHER crime of irresistibility. In season two of the podcast series, "Catch a Cat Burglar: Purry Duty", the mystery unravels with a "who done it" story of a pet store robbed of all the new TEMPTATIONS Wet Cat Food, a parrot that won't stop meowing, cat fur at the scene of the crime and a flurry of witness testimonies. Listeners are being summoned for Purry Duty so they can cast their vote in this Court of Claw trial to help TEMPTATIONS and Christopher Meloni uncover if last year's convicted cat burglar, "Neighbor Cat", AKA Mr. Pawgers, is a repeat offender.

"We're thrilled to bring back a new season of the Catch a Cat Burglar podcast, especially one starring such an icon of courtroom and crime drama," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "This is one example of how TEMPTATIONS brings the fun of treat time to everything we do. It's a playful way for us to engage with cat parents and the true crime community by showing that TEMPTATIONS Wet Cat Food is as irresistible to our mischievous, but adorable feline friends as the TEMPTATIONS treats they already know and love."

Starting on August 1, episodes will begin to drop as the podcast series invites cat lovers and true crime aficionados to sniff through evidence, participate as jurors in the trial and decide the fate of the alleged "purr-petrator." During each episode, Meloni will guide listeners through the trial, unpacking the case's furry details, including witness testimonies, statements from the prosecutor and defense attorney, as well as whisker-scratching evidence to help jurors decide the final fur-dict.

"While Purry Duty may not be the truest of crime stories, I had a lot of fun bringing this series to life and partnering with the TEMPTATIONS brand," said actor Christopher Meloni. "I'm looking forward to having cat parents and fellow true crime enthusiasts listen in and help determine whether this questionable cat is a loveable feline or lawless felon."

Listeners can tune in to the episodes that will drop beginning on August 1, leading up to the episode on August 7, where they can start to cast their "guilty" or "not guilty" votes on Spotify or our brand social channels. The podcast will conclude on August 15 with the final episode, when listeners can return to the Court of Claw and learn if Mr. Pawgers has been sentenced to spend four of his nine lives locked up in a cat crate.

For more information on the TEMPTATIONS brand's "Purry Duty" limited series visit Temptationstreats.com/purry-duty

*Based on 2023 consolidated sales data

About the TEMPTATIONS ™ Brand

TEMPTATIONS™ treats, America's #1 cat treat brand*, has brought the fun of treat time to cats' dinner bowls with TEMPTATIONS Wet Cat Food, an irresistible meal that cats will come running for. The wet cat food provides complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats and has added moisture content to help keep your cat hydrated.

For more information on TEMPTATIONS "Catch a Cat Burglar: Purry Duty" series or to learn more about the brand, TEMPTATIONS Wet Cat Food can be found on Temptationstreats.com or by visiting the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok.

