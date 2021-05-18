The TEMPTATIONS™ Brand Launches Two New Cat Treat Products And Teams Up With Actor And Fellow Cat-Lover, Skylar Astin

"The TEMPTATIONS brand is introducing two new treat varieties to help meet the changing needs of cat parents," said Craig Neely, Vice President of Marketing at Mars Petcare. "With the relationship between pets and pet parents being stronger than ever, these innovative new treats offer the perfect way to treat your cat with the variety and meaty taste they crave."

To help introduce the new treats, the brand teamed up with TV and movie star, Skylar Astin. As fans are well aware, Astin is a huge animal lover and proud cat dad, making him the purr-fect person to help the TEMPTATIONS brand unveil these exciting new treats. He treated his own Cat, Annabelle, to the new products, and the reviews were overwhelmingly paw-sitive.

"I'm happy to have found treats that my cat Annabelle enjoys and that I feel good about giving to her, which is why I'm thrilled to be partnering with the TEMPTATIONS brand," said Astin. "I love that the products she eats are made with real meat and are fun additions to her diet."

About the New Products

TEMPTATIONS MEATY BITES treats are soft and savory treats that are made with real meat, no artificial flavors or colors and only two calories per treat, so cat owners can feel good about satisfying their pet's natural carnivorous feline instincts. Each MEATY BITES treat is made with 34% protein, making them easy prey for hungry, treat-hunting cats. Try hiding the treats around your house and let your pet prowl around and hunt them down or toss them in the air and give your kitty some pouncing practice to capture the bouncing treats.

TEMPTATIONS CREAMY PURRRR-ÉE treat is an irresistibly creamy cat treat that delivers delicious flavors cats love in the perfectly soft texture they can't get enough of. The treat comes in single-serve pouches for convenience and less mess and can be served as a snack, given by hand for playful bonding or used as an extra-special cat food topper to make mealtime even more fun. Either way, cats and owners alike will love the extra-special time spent together.

The products are being supported by two new online videos, highlighting the uniqueness of each treat. The MEATY BITES ad spot opens on a herd of treats running from a predator on the savannah. One of the treats falls victim to the cat, and we realize the savannah is closer to home than we think. The CREAMY PURRRR-ÉE ad spot plays off the concept of spending so much time with someone that you start to look alike – in this instance, an owner and his cat, Buttons.

To purchase TEMPTATIONS MEATY BITES and CREAMY PURRRR-ÉE treats and for more information, visit TemptationsTreats.com.

