THE TEMPTATIONS™ BRAND RELEASES "TAILS OF IRRESISTIBILITY," A LIMITED-EDITION BOOK SET MADE JUST FOR CATS AND THEIR HUMAN BOOK LOVERS

The collection of "Kitterary Classics" is comprised of cat-ified versions of popular literature to enjoy alongside new TEMPTATIONS™ Lickable Spoons.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEMPTATIONS™, America's #1 cat treat brand1, is excited to announce the launch of its first-ever book set created specifically for cats and their pet parents – Tails of Irresistibility: A Collection of Kitterary Classics. This limited-edition collection features four books that are thoughtfully designed with feline friends in mind. The set includes a scratch pad exterior for cats to enjoy, and the illustrations are crafted in colors that cater to a cat's unique visual spectrum, making it a perfect experience for cat parents to share with their pets while they indulge in the brand's new TEMPTATIONS™ Lickable Spoons treats.

This TEMPTATIONS limited-edition collection features four books that are thoughtfully designed with feline friends in mind.

The "kitterary classics" are written to engage book lovers and their feline companions alike. Each story is a snackable two-minute read, making it the perfect pairing for reading aloud to cats while simultaneously enjoying a TEMPTATIONS Lickable Spoons treat. The four "tails" in the collection include:

Furr-ankenstein : In a cold, catnip-scented laboratory, Dr. Whiskers Furr-ankenstein toiled away, creating an ex-purr-imental feline that he believed to be his ultimate meowsterpiece.

: In a cold, catnip-scented laboratory, Dr. Whiskers Furr-ankenstein toiled away, creating an ex-purr-imental feline that he believed to be his ultimate meowsterpiece. Romeow & Juliet : In the heart of Fur-ona, two star-crossed kittens purr-sue a romance. However, their families, the Montameows and Catulets, are entangled in an age-old feline feud.

: In the heart of Fur-ona, two star-crossed kittens purr-sue a romance. However, their families, the Montameows and Catulets, are entangled in an age-old feline feud. Les Hiss -erables : In the dimly lit alleys of Paw-ris, a feline revolution brewed. The downtrodden kittens, led by Jean Claw -jean, yearned for freedom from their oppressors—the dog patrol.

: In the dimly lit alleys of Paw-ris, a feline revolution brewed. The downtrodden kittens, led by -jean, yearned for freedom from their oppressors—the dog patrol. Prrride and Prrrejudice : In the quaint kitty village of Purrshire, Elizabeth Paw-net, a clever kitten begins to fall for a rich aristo-cat, Mr. Darcy, despite her disdain for cats of a higher breed.

: In the quaint kitty village of Purrshire, Elizabeth Paw-net, a clever kitten begins to fall for a rich aristo-cat, Mr. Darcy, despite her disdain for cats of a higher breed. Bonus: The set also includes a hollow book that conveniently stores TEMPTATIONS Lickable Spoons alongside the stories for an easy way to treat and bond.

"Studies show that reading to your feline can strengthen that special bond between humans and cats1," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "Taking treat time to the next level, we used this idea to engage both book- and cat-loving communities, giving cats and their pet parents new staples for both their bookshelves and their pantries."

Tails of Irresistibility: A Collection of Kitterary Classics is penned by Jasper T. Cat, TEMPTATIONS spokescat and expert on all things cat treats. T. Cat is always up for a low-key bonding moment with his people and knows exactly how to help his fellow cats score more treats throughout the day.

Beginning today, consumers can purchase TEMPTATIONS Lickable Spoons Variety Pack (24 lickable cat treats) for $17.88 and for no additional cost will get their very own Tails of Irresistibility: A Collection of Kitterary Classics book set, while book supplies last, at https://shop.temptationstreats.com/products/temptations-lickable-spoons-bundle.

TEMPTATIONS Lickable Spoons come in three different flavor combinations including: Tasty Chicken and Savory Salmon flavor, Savory Salmon and Tempting Tuna flavor and Tasty Chicken and Cheesy Cheese flavor, combining two tasty flavors in each specially designed Spoon. The purr-fect Spoon size is made with real chicken, tuna, salmon or cheese, and is easy to treat while reading to your cat for a memorable experience.

For more information on TEMPTATIONS brand's Tails of Irresistibility: A Collection of Kitterary Classics or to learn more about the TEMPTATIONS brand, visit https://www.temptationstreats.com/tails-irresistibility or follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE TEMPTATIONS