The Tendit Group Joins Forces with CAM services to Revolutionize Exterior Facility Services in Colorado

Tendit Group

19 Jul, 2023

DENVER, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tendit Group, a dynamic and innovative newcomer to the facilities maintenance and infrastructure space, proudly announces the successful acquisition of Denver-based CAM Services, marking a pivotal moment in the industry's evolution. Bolstered by an exceptional team of visionaries and supported by strategic partnerships with industry leaders, the Tendit Group is poised to redefine the boundaries of the exterior facility space and create unprecedented value for its stakeholders.

Founded in 1999 by Butch Hartman, CAM Services has established itself as a trusted provider of a wide range of services. CAM specializes in snow removal, power sweeping, power washing, fencing, electrical services, hauling, and many more. Through the acquisition, Tendit Group gains access to CAM Services' skilled workforce, state-of-the-art equipment, and deep industry knowledge.  With a mission to disrupt the status quo and challenge conventional norms, CAM brings a fresh perspective and cutting-edge solutions to address the ever-evolving needs of the facility maintenance sector. Fueled by a relentless pursuit of excellence, CAM leverages its deep understanding of market dynamics, coupled with breakthrough technologies, to revolutionize the way we operate.

"The addition of CAM to the Tendit Group family marks an exciting turning point," said Alejandra Harvey Oliver, CEO Tendit Group. "We are thrilled to collaborate with esteemed industry leaders and trailblazers, leveraging their expertise and our own innovative spirit to reshape the exterior facility maintenance and infrastructure sectors. Together, we will challenge the status quo, disrupt traditional models, and propel us into a future defined by limitless possibilities."

Sam Pope, Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions at The Tendit Group, said, "The combination of CAM Services and Tendit Group is incredibly strategic, and represents a transformational step forward in our Company's mission to become the leading single-source provider of property maintenance and infrastructure services. This acquisition significantly expands the service capabilities of Tendit Group, and will enable us to better serve our customers and our communities.  Tendit can now address all customers' needs under one roof, providing more reliable service and quality, while also simplifying the customer experience and removing administrative complexity by offering a single point of contact for all your maintenance needs.  We look forward to working with the leadership team at CAM Services, and supporting their continued growth as part of The Tendit Group."

About Tendit Group
Tendit Group is a leading provider of exterior facility maintenance services in the Mountain West. The Company's core service offering includes pressure washing, asphalt maintenance, window cleaning, pavement striping & marking, landscaping, snow removal, and power sweeping. Tendit's customers include property managers, commercial businesses, hospitals, schools, contractors, restaurants, retail, municipalities, airports, HOAs, and government agencies.  Visit www.tenditgroup.com.

About Osceola Capital
Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million.  Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation.  Visit www.osceola.com to learn more.

For additional information about Tendit Group, please contact Ben Moe or Patrick Watkins at Osceola Capital.

Contact: Chris Tofalli
Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC
914-834-4334

SOURCE Tendit Group

