THE TENNESSEAN NAMES ENABLECOMP, LLC A WINNER OF THE TENNESSEE TOP WORKPLACES 2023 AWARD

EnableComp LLC

26 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

FRANKLIN, Tenn. , June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today EnableComp, LLC has announced it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 16-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

EnableComp is a 2023 Top Workplace Award Winner
Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"We are extremely proud that EnableComp has been recognized by The Tennessean and Energage as a 2023 Top Workplace for large employers," said Randy Dobbs, CEO of EnableComp. "This award is an important step in our goal of attaining and maintaining our status as an 'Employer of Choice' for all of our valued team members who reside across the US. At EnableComp, our culture and core values drive our behaviors. Promoting an employee-first environment, providing rewarding career pathways, and fostering teamwork, innovation, and excellence are at the very center of what we do and who we are."

ABOUT ENABLECOMP, LLC
EnableComp partners with over 1,000 healthcare providers through the utilization of our tech-enabled platform to manage Veterans Administration, Workers' Compensation, Motor Vehicle Accident/TPL, Out-of-State Medicaid, and Denials Prevention and Resolution for all payers. Related services cover day 1 outsourcing, A/R resolution, and zero balance recovery. Clients are positioned to ensure maximum and timely reimbursement while improving overall yield, cash acceleration, and decreasing the cost to collect.

Company Contact
EnableComp, LLC
[email protected] | 615-791-4300
https://enablecomp.com/

ABOUT ENERGAGE
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70, 000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit Energage or Workplaces.

SOURCE EnableComp LLC

