The Tenors Share the Wonder of Christmas With Their 2019 North American Holiday Tour
Aug 20, 2019, 10:00 ET
Tickets for the 13-City Tour Go On Sale to the Public Starting August 23
TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - "Sleigh bells ring, are you listening?" The Tenors are coming to town. The multi-platinum selling, JUNO Award-winning band today announced their annual North American holiday tour "Wonder of Christmas."
Kicking off in Seattle, WA on November 29, The Tenors will celebrate the holiday season with fans in 13 cities across Canada and the U.S. The Tenors will perform a selection of songs from their two Christmas albums, along with other festive favorites. The tour culminates on December 22 in Brantford, ON with a special celebration for the 100th anniversary of the Temple Theatre's opening night.
Tickets for select shows go on sale starting Friday, August 23 at 10 A.M local time at tenorsmusic.com. VIP packages are available at the-tenors.wun.io and include premium seats, a personal photo with The Tenors, a signed 8 x 10 photograph and exclusive merchandise.
"Sharing the joy of the holidays through music with our families and extended families – our fans – is one of our favorite ways to celebrate the Christmas season," said The Tenors.
Tour dates include:
November 29: Seattle, WA | Benaroya Concert Hall
December 2: Portland, OR | Arlene Schnitzer Hall
December 3: Vancouver, BC | Queen Elizabeth Theatre
December 5: Calgary, AB | Southern Alberta Jubilee
December 8: Saskatoon, SK | TCU Place
December 10: Edmonton, AB | Northern Alberta Jubilee
December 12: Winnipeg, MB | Club Regent Casino
December 13: Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Lake Casino
December 15 Windsor, ON | Caesars Windsor
December 16: Ottawa ON | Southam Hall
December 18: Glenside, PA | Keswick Theatre
December 20: New York, NY | The Town Hall
December 22: Brantford, ON | Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts
Follow The Tenors and visit their website for all the latest news:
Twitter: @TenorsMusic
Facebook: /TenorsMusic
Instagram: @TenorsMusic
Website: www.tenorsmusic.com
About The Tenors
The Tenors – Victor Micallef, Clifton Murray and Fraser Walters – have been thrilling audiences around the world with their powerful songs, outstanding harmonies, and undeniable charm. Blending classical music and contemporary pop, the award winning and multi-platinum selling band have achieved international success. They have performed over 1000 live shows and made hundreds of TV appearances including opening for Ellen DeGeneres's arena tour, Game 1 of the 2019 NBA finals, Oprah and the Emmy Awards. The Tenors have shared the stage with some of the biggest names in music including Sir Paul McCartney, Sarah McLachlan, Sting, Justin Bieber, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Elton John, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie and David Foster. For more information, visit www.tenorsmusic.com.
SOURCE The Tenors
Share this article