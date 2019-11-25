The Terminally Well Working on a Music Video for Their First Single, Mighty Empires Fall - to be Released This Week

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia based indie/alternative rock band, The Terminally Well, having recently inked their deal with startup multimedia content company, Meaningful Nonsense ©, are currently in the process of shooting a music video for their first single, Mighty Empires Fall, which debuts this Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

Their second single, Get Through Tonight, which comes out two weeks later, on December 11, 2019 will also feature a music video.

From the Video Shoot Mighty Empires Fall Cover

The Terminally Well are an independent American rock band conceived of and formed by Rob Runkle - who has previously released several album's worth of music as Intense "The Bohemian Pimp" from Philadelphia hip-hop group Schoolz of Thought (having worked with Questlove of The Roots, 88-Keys, Pink, Scratch, Zap Mama and Illmind, among others).

Please contact 229844@email4pr.com for information, interviews, or promo copies of Mighty Empires Fall and/or Get Through Tonight.

Website: www.TheTerminallyWell.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheTerminallyWell

Instagram: www.instagram.com/the.terminally.well

ReverbNation: www.reverbnation.com/theterminallywell

Bandcamp: https://theterminallywell.bandcamp.com/backstage

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/the-terminally-well

Media Contact:

Robert Runkle

484.483.3155

229844@email4pr.com

SOURCE The Terminally Well

