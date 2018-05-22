The Termite Pretreatment Revolution

On Thursday, May 24, B&B Exterminating Company, Inc., of Jacksonville, FL, will treat the 2,000,000th home with Bora-Care. The home is being built by Providence Homes Inc., in the Crosswater subdivision in Nocatee. The treatment and a demonstration of the technology will take place at 530 Vista Lake Circle, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will be open to the public. Representatives from all three companies will be on hand to answer questions.

With old-style termite treatments, 300-400 gallons of termiticide would be pumped into the ground around and under the structure and must be repeated every five to ten years. Since builders started using Bora-Care, they have saved 637 million gallons of soil poisons from being pumped into the ground. Providence Homes has adopted Bora-Care treatments because they eliminate the wood as a food source. Treating during construction is ideal because it's the only time you have access to all of the wood. Bora-Care is also backed by a renewable 30-Year Limited Warranty for the pest company, giving the builders and homeowners peace of mind.

"Using Bora-Care for our termite pretreats has been great. With soil poisons we had to dig the footers and then wait for the soil treatment to be done before we could pour the concrete. If it rained, we were further delayed. Bora-Care saves cycle time and earns green points," says Robert Goettlicher, VP of Sales & Marketing for Providence Homes.

B&B Exterminating has been serving Jacksonville since 1938 and is still family owned and operated. Ranked as one of the top five pest control companies in Jacksonville by the Jacksonville Business Journal.

"Termites are a big problem in Florida and you need a strong arsenal to combat them. Applying Bora-Care to the home creates a tremendous first line of defense," says Cliff Wheeler, Manager of B&B Exterminating Company.

