The Terraces at Via Verde - A San Dimas Memory Care Community

SAN DIMAS, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocacy Development Partners has announced the ground breaking of their latest luxury senior housing community, a 32 unit Memory Care Community in San Dimas, CA. The development, named The Terraces at Via Verde – A Memory Care Community, is located at 1155 Via Verde and is scheduled to open by early fall 2020.

The Terraces at Via Verde is specifically designed and staffed to assist those with Alzheimer's and various forms of Dementia. The result will be to provide an adoring home like environment, but with individualized care and activities. The Terraces will be the first and only memory care focused building not only in San Dimas but also in the surrounding cities.

The community is being built on 1.2 scenic acres near Via Verde Park and across the street from the Via Verde Plaza – a Von's anchored neighborhood shopping center, allowing for ample resident activities in close proximity. Once complete, the community will feature two secure 15,000 square foot neighborhoods with 16 suites. There will be a range of living options from private suites, to private rooms with shared restrooms and companion rooms – the aim being to accommodate a range of budgets and various resident needs. All suites will have walk in showers, nurse call/emergency alarm systems, individual thermostat controls and 9-foot high ceilings.

The Community will be operated by Frontier Management, a best in class regional operator of over 80 seniors housing communities of which a quarter are free standing memory care buildings similar to the Terraces.

"Selecting Frontier Management to operate the building was an easy choice for us… over the past five years they have successfully opened and operated our free-standing memory care facility in Northern California, and, in the industry, they are widely considered a best in class operator, particularly when it comes to free standing memory care facilities," said Nick Kavayiotidis, a partner with Advocacy Development Partners.

This amenity-rich and carefully crafted community will exceed expectations with farm-to-fork opportunities, a Wine Room for family members and ample secure outdoor areas. The ample common areas and amenities coupled with Montessori programs and activities will provide a welcoming and socially interactive setting for residents and their visitors.

Greg Roderick, Frontier Management's President and CEO, stated, "high staff to resident ratios, our SPARK life enrichment programming based upon the Montessori-Inspired methods and exceptional restaurant dining will be among the Frontier signature features at the Terraces. We'll be offering all the comforts of a home in a secure, memory care focused environment." As for the location in San Dimas, Mr. Roderick added, "We know there is a lot of unmet demand for memory care services in this Community – so we anticipate a lot of interest, but we also want to provide a higher level of quality care and accommodations than currently exists. We are looking forward to welcoming the Community to visit our building next Summer – we'll certainly be planning a large and festive grand opening celebration!"

To meet the diverse demands of seniors with cognitive impairment, the community's will provide:

Gourmet meals served in a restaurant-style dining room

On and off-site recreational and social activities

Activity rooms with scheduled social events, games and Montessori based programs including arts and crafts

An onsite salon and day spa

A secure sensory garden, walking path, interior courtyard and a second floor terrace overlooking the courtyard

Transportation to activities and medical appointments with a community van and car.

In addition, care options will be customized to the needs of each resident and will include medication management, housekeeping, health monitoring and assessments, grooming assistance, dietary guidance, and coordination of onsite medical appointments.

Irwin Partners, Architects partnered with Advocacy Development Partners to design this new facility. Greg Irwin stated "the architecture is a stunning Spanish style that contextually relates to the history of San Dimas with classic architectural detailing intended to make the residents feel at home." Teaming with Irwin Partners, is PacifiCore Construction, the General Contractor and Conley Design whose interior design focus is a Spanish revival theme – a blend of traditional, modern and homelike designs with warm and welcoming colors and finishes. Fremont Bank, who recently announced an expansion of their senior housing lending platform, is providing the construction and bridge financing for the project.

