The TestMart Launches Horizon, the Only Enterprise Validation Platform Purpose-Built for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Combining AI-Powered Test Creation with Deterministic, Fully Auditable Execution

New platform enables enterprises to accelerate Dynamics 365 validation with instant AI-powered intent-based test creation while maintaining trusted, repeatable and audit-ready execution

MIAMI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The TestMart, a leader in AI-powered software validation, announced today the launch of Horizon, its new enterprise validation platform built exclusively for Microsoft Dynamics 365. Horizon uniquely combines AI-powered, intent-based test creation with deterministic, fully auditable execution, enabling organizations to validate business-critical applications, configurations, customizations, integrations and AI-powered processes with greater speed, confidence and control.

"Launching Horizon marks an important milestone for The TestMart." Post this Dan Diefendorf, Chief Executive Officer of The TestMart

Designed specifically for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ecosystem, Horizon enables business and technical teams to create comprehensive validation tests in minutes without scripting, while ensuring every production execution remains repeatable, explainable and fully auditable. The platform provides enterprises with a trusted foundation to manage continuous change across Dynamics 365 environments, from Microsoft release waves and system updates to complex integrations and evolving business processes.

"Launching Horizon marks an important milestone for The TestMart and reflects our vision for the future of enterprise validation," said Dan Diefendorf, Chief Executive Officer of The TestMart. "Organizations are adopting new technologies, expanding their Dynamics 365 environments and embracing AI at an unprecedented pace. They need validation that moves as quickly as innovation while maintaining the reliability, governance, and security standards their businesses depend on. Horizon delivers that balance by combining the speed of AI with the trust of deterministic execution."

At the core of Horizon is a structural distinction: AI and environment intelligence accelerate test creation, and clarify coverage while execution remains fully deterministic.

AI-powered, intent-based authoring interprets user actions and application context to turn business workflows into executable validation tests, instantly. Horizon connects those tests to centralized results, giving teams a clear record of what was tested, what passed and where release risk remains.

interprets user actions and application context to turn business workflows into executable validation tests, instantly. Horizon connects those tests to centralized results, giving teams a clear record of what was tested, what passed and where release risk remains. Deterministic, fully auditable execution delivers consistent, repeatable results across complex enterprise environments.

delivers consistent, repeatable results across complex enterprise environments. Five-layer self-healing technology keeps tests resilient through Microsoft release updates.

keeps tests resilient through Microsoft release updates. Headless Validation tests Dynamics 365 APIs, OData services, business logic and data directly, helping teams identify issues before user acceptance testing. The Horizon Test Data Management (TDM) Engine extends this with automated setup, validation, and cleanup of Dynamics 365 and Dataverse test data.

tests Dynamics 365 APIs, OData services, business logic and data directly, helping teams identify issues before user acceptance testing. The Horizon Test Data Management (TDM) Engine extends this with automated setup, validation, and cleanup of Dynamics 365 and Dataverse test data. Version Intelligence refreshed with every Microsoft release wave.

refreshed with every Microsoft release wave. AI agent validation enables organizations to test Microsoft Copilot and other inputs, outputs, decisions and business processes with the same rigor applied to traditional workflows. MCP support connects Horizon's validation capabilities with AI agents and MCP-enabled enterprise tools .

enables organizations to test Microsoft Copilot and other inputs, outputs, decisions and business processes with the same rigor applied to traditional workflows. MCP support connects Horizon's validation capabilities with AI agents and MCP-enabled enterprise tools Predictable enterprise pricing with unlimited tests, users, and executions – no per-execution AI fees.

"The engineering principle behind Horizon was simple: AI should help customers understand and create the right tests faster, but production execution has to remain predictable and trusted," said Matthew Sabath, Chief Product and Technology Officer at The TestMart. "That's why AI captures intent during authoring while every validation runs deterministically, with repeatable results and a full audit trail. Headless Validation lets teams shift left by validating APIs, data, and business logic before problems reach the interface. And as agents take on more of the work inside Dynamics 365, we're holding them to that same standard."

"The strongest enterprise software companies solve complex technical problems in a way customers can adopt and scale," said Saum Vahdat, Chief Executive Officer of Bridgewest Ventures and a member of The TestMart's board. "The TestMart couples deep Dynamics 365 expertise with an architecture designed for trusted, repeatable validation, giving enterprises a practical way to manage continuous change and AI-driven business processes. From an investor and board perspective, we are excited for a compelling foundation for durable growth."

Horizon became generally available in June 2026 and is now in production use across manufacturing, distribution, food and beverage, and financial services organizations worldwide.

About The TestMart

The TestMart is a leading ERP automation company that developed Horizon, the enterprise validation platform built exclusively for Microsoft Dynamics 365. Horizon combines AI-powered intent-based test creation with deterministic, auditable execution so business and technical teams can validate configurations, customizations, integrations and ISVs through every Microsoft release. Global enterprises across manufacturing, distribution, food and beverage, and financial services rely on Horizon to ship updates faster, reduce testing costs and preserve compliance and audit requirements intact as systems evolve. The TestMart is headquartered in the United States with localized teams supporting customers across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Learn more at thetestmart.com.

About Bridgewest Group

Bridgewest Group is an innovative and privately held global investment firm with over $3B in private capital. Founded in 1999, the global firm has earned a long-standing reputation for creating and scaling transformational businesses to achieve outsized success. Bridgewest Group leverages its expertise and global eco-community in key sectors where it can have the greatest impact including Life Sciences, Software, Semiconductor and Artificial Intelligence/Deep Tech. Customized financial investment services and diverse real estate holdings augment equity assets and support portfolio companies as they grow. Bridgewest Group is based in the US, with investments primarily in the US, Europe, China, Australasia and India.

Media Contacts

The TestMart: [email protected], 917-370-5308

Bridgewest Group: Jenny Bourbiel, [email protected]

Frequently Asked Questions

How is AI changing software testing?

AI is removing the two costs that made testing a bottleneck: creating tests and maintaining them. Teams that once spent weeks scripting can now describe what should happen and get production-ready tests in minutes. The buyer question has shifted from "can we afford to automate" to "can we trust what AI produces?" The platforms that win will be the ones that can prove their results, not just generate them.

What is Horizon?

Horizon is the only enterprise validation platform built exclusively for Microsoft Dynamics 365. It uses AI to create production-ready tests in minutes without scripting, then runs them deterministically with a complete audit trail. A five-layer self-healing engine keeps tests current through every Microsoft update, and Headless Validation tests APIs and business logic before defects reach users. Horizon also validates Copilot and AI agents with the same rigor as any business process.

What does deterministic execution mean?

Deterministic execution means that the same defined test follows the same execution path and produces traceable evidence each time it runs. This makes results predictable, explainable and suitable for enterprise governance and audit requirements.

What should you look for in an AI-powered software testing platform?

Four key factors. First, where the AI sits: it should accelerate test creation, not decide pass or fail in production. Execution must stay deterministic, repeatable, and auditable. Second, depth in your actual system: a platform built for your ERP, such as Horizon, will outperform a generic tool adapted to it. Third, enterprise security: your ERP holds financial data, customer records, and controls, so the platform must meet enterprise security standards, protect your data from being used to train AI models, and produce the audit evidence your compliance and security teams require. Fourth, predictable cost: no per-execution AI fees that make coverage more expensive as you scale.

How can organizations automate testing for Microsoft Dynamics 365?

Start with the processes that stop the business when they break: order to cash, procure to pay, financial close. Validate the layers users never see, including APIs, OData services, and integrations, not just screens. Plan for Microsoft's release cadence, because updates ship whether you are ready or not. Organizations using Microsoft's RSAT should also plan a transition now, as Microsoft ends RSAT support on May 15, 2027.

Who is The TestMart?

The TestMart is a leading ERP automation company that developed Horizon. The company focuses on automating testing and validation work that determines whether enterprise systems can change safely: upgrades, customizations, integrations, and every Microsoft release wave. Global enterprises trust The TestMart to protect the business processes they run on, from financial close to order fulfillment, keeping them validated in production through migrations, updates, and continuous change. The TestMart is headquartered in the US with localized teams supporting customers across North America, Europe, New Zealand and Australia.

SOURCE The TestMart