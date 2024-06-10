The Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies Celebrate Topping Off of One Rangers Way Luxury Apartments in the Arlington Entertainment District

"One Rangers Way will bring an upscale residential component to the Arlington Entertainment District, which has become one of the fastest growing sports and entertainment destinations in the country," said Texas Rangers Managing Partner and Majority Owner Ray Davis. "This project also reflects the tradition of the Rangers as many of the franchise's legendary players are being incorporated into the branding of the building. I want to thank the City of Arlington and The Cordish Companies for their partnership on the construction of One Rangers Way, and I Iook forward to its opening in just a few months."

The upscale residential community will give an exclusive first opportunity to live in the heart of the Entertainment District, steps away from the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field, the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, Choctaw Stadium, Texas Live!, Live! by Loews, Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center, Spark Coworking and forthcoming National Medal of Honor Museum. Pre-leasing is exceeding every expectation and occupancy is expected January 2025. Beginning today, interested renters can also visit the newly opened, fully finished model unit at Texas Live! by contacting [email protected].

"We thank the Texas Rangers and City of Arlington for their partnership as we continue to make significant progress on One Rangers Way and welcome our first residents this January," stated Blake Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies. "From day one, we knew that a vibrant residential community needed to be a part of our plans in creating a best-in-class mixed-use destination in the Arlington Entertainment District. With One Rangers Way, we have created an incredibly special building that will offer the first opportunity for residents to live within steps of three iconic stadiums, as well as the National Medal of Honor Museum just across the street. Today's milestone is another important step forward in delivering a world-class destination that will benefit the Arlington community and be a national draw for tourism for decades to come."

AN ELEVATED LIVING EXPERIENCE

One Rangers Way continues the incredible momentum of new development in the Entertainment District that began with the opening of Texas Live! in 2018. Offering a world-class residential experience in one of the fastest-growing sports and entertainment destinations in the country, the 300-unit building designed by Hord Coplan Macht offers a mix of studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and penthouse apartment homes, with units ranging from the $1,500s to penthouses in the $4,000s. Each apartment home in One Rangers Way features high-end interior finishes and appliances including in-unit washers and dryers, expansive ceiling heights and floor-to-ceiling windows.

"The excitement from interested renters since we broke ground on One Rangers Way a few months ago has been incredible and pre-leasing is exceeding every expectation," said Scott Seeley, Senior Manager of Leasing & Development, Cordish Living. "We have intentionally developed a wide array of unit types and sizes from studios to penthouse apartment homes to ensure we are appealing to all types of residents from young professionals and sports fans to families. One Rangers Way will offer a one-of-a-kind opportunity for full-time residents, or those enjoying their apartment as a second home, to experience an exclusive lifestyle in the Rangers clubhouse with every possible amenity. It will be unlike any other residential community in the country."

The new apartment community will offer one of the most luxurious, resort-style apartment communities in the country with over 43,000 square feet of interior and exterior amenity space. The project will offer an upscale living experience with amenities and services on par with the finest residential and condo buildings in the country including:

An expansive outdoor amenity deck with green spaces

Resort-style outdoor pool with a swim-up bar and views of AT&T Stadium

Indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces

Outdoor grilling areas

Zen garden

Demonstration and entertainment kitchen

Private event entertainment room

An upscale indoor bar and game room with billiards and ping pong tables

Sports viewing lounge

2,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center

A variety of coworking spaces

Business center and conference room

Pet friendly community with no breed restrictions including a paw spa and dog walking services

Direct access to the Richard Greene & Dr. Robert Cluck Linear Parks that offer wide-open areas for strolling, fascinating art sculptures and close to 3 miles of paved paths throughout the Entertainment District for walking, running, and biking

Valet dry cleaning services

Exclusive resident events year-round

Secured parking garage with 423 spaces

"Residents who make One Rangers Way their home will be right in the heart of everything our vibrant Entertainment District has to offer, from sporting events and theme parks to great food and live entertainment. This one-of-a-kind residential development is in walking distance from a variety of family-friendly attractions, our beautiful parks and world-class sports venues, fine dining, night life, and shopping," Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said. "We are excited to celebrate this construction milestone with our partners, The Cordish Companies and the Texas Rangers, and we are grateful for their continued investment in Arlington."

LIVE LIKE A CHAMPION

One Rangers Way will celebrate the rich history of the Texas Rangers and showcase a unique design that includes a curated collection of the team's artifacts and player-inspired artwork, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the team's legacy like never before. Rangers' memorabilia incorporated into the building's design will include 35 artifacts on display, many from the 2023 World Series, including lineup cards from the winning game and Cory Seger's World Series jersey from Game 1.

The extensive art collection, tailored specifically for One Rangers Way, will include over 50 custom pieces featuring legendary Rangers players through the years, including artistic photographic prints, murals, sculptures, and incredible installations. Each piece of art and memorabilia was hand selected to tell the story of the franchise and residents will truly be living like champions alongside some of the greatest moments in Rangers history.

With 52 different floor plan variations, One Rangers Way offers a wide range of unit options throughout its community's layout. Floor plans were thoughtfully named to pay homage to Rangers legendary players, iconic milestones and ballpark experiences including:

The 1972: Marking the arrival of Major League Baseball in North Texas , a longtime dream for Arlington Mayor Tom Vandergriff .

Marking the arrival of Major League Baseball in , a longtime dream for Mayor . The 2023: The team's first-ever World Series Championship and a record-setting postseason.

The team's first-ever World Series Championship and a record-setting postseason. The Ballpark: Globe Life Field, the Rangers' home, a gathering place where memories are made, and lifelong bonds are formed among fans.

Globe Life Field, the Rangers' home, a gathering place where memories are made, and lifelong bonds are formed among fans. The Beltré: After Adrian Beltré, whose tenure with the Rangers saw exceptional defensive prowess and consistent offensive contributions that culminated with his election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024.

After Adrian Beltré, whose tenure with the Rangers saw exceptional defensive prowess and consistent offensive contributions that culminated with his election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024. The Diamond: The Texas Rangers' commitment to excellence and teamwork on the baseball field.

The Texas Rangers' commitment to excellence and teamwork on the baseball field. The Express: After Nolan Ryan, dubbed "The Express," for his overpowering fastball that resulted in the most strikeouts and no-hitters in MLB history over a remarkable Hall of Fame career.

After Nolan Ryan, dubbed "The Express," for his overpowering fastball that resulted in the most strikeouts and no-hitters in MLB history over a remarkable Hall of Fame career. The Fans: For Rangers fans, the team's lifeblood.

For Rangers fans, the team's lifeblood. The Fergie: After Ferguson "Fergie" Jenkins, the Texas Rangers' first-ever 20-game winner during the 1974 season and a 1991 inductee to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

After Ferguson "Fergie" Jenkins, the Texas Rangers' first-ever 20-game winner during the 1974 season and a 1991 inductee to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The Gambler: Kenny Rogers, aka "The Gambler," is celebrated in Texas Rangers history for his pitching excellence, including a memorable perfect game in 1994.

Kenny Rogers, aka "The Gambler," is celebrated in Texas Rangers history for his pitching excellence, including a memorable perfect game in 1994. The Harrah: After Toby Harrah, an original Ranger from 1972 and member of the club's Hall of Fame.

After Toby Harrah, an original Ranger from 1972 and member of the club's Hall of Fame. The Nadel: After Eric Nadel, Texas Rangers' Hall of Fame radio broadcaster since 1979.

After Eric Nadel, Texas Rangers' Hall of Fame radio broadcaster since 1979. The Oates: After Johnny Oates who managed the Texas Rangers to three division titles in a four-year span from 1996-99.

After Johnny Oates who managed the Texas Rangers to three division titles in a four-year span from 1996-99. The Pennant: The Texas Rangers' three notable pennant-winning seasons.

The Texas Rangers' three notable pennant-winning seasons. The Pudge: After Iván "Pudge" Rodríguez, one of the greatest catchers in Major League history and a 2017 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee.

After Iván "Pudge" Rodríguez, one of the greatest catchers in Major League history and a 2017 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee. The Ranger: Embodies the state's rich history and rugged landscape.

Embodies the state's rich history and rugged landscape. The Sunny: After Jim "Sunny" Sundberg, who starred behind the plate for the Rangers for over a decade and earned a spot in the team's Hall of Fame.

After Jim "Sunny" Sundberg, who starred behind the plate for the Rangers for over a decade and earned a spot in the team's Hall of Fame. The Vandergriff: After Tom Vandergriff, Arlington's mayor from 1951 to 1977, who played a crucial role in bringing the Texas Rangers baseball team to Arlington .

After Tom Vandergriff, mayor from 1951 to 1977, who played a crucial role in bringing the Texas Rangers baseball team to . The Win Column: After Rangers Hall of Fame broadcaster Mark Holtz's iconic catchphrase, "Hello, Win Column!"

After Rangers Hall of Fame broadcaster iconic catchphrase, "Hello, Win Column!" The Young: After Michael Young, who starred at multiple positions and holds numerous Rangers' career records.

For more information, please visit www.onerangersway.com, or contact the leasing team directly by phone at 817-260-0857, by email at [email protected], or by visiting the One Rangers Way Leasing Center located at Spark Arlington inside Choctaw Stadium. The Leasing Center is open Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm and weekends by appointment.

