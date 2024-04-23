The Texas Tribune, ProPublica and FRONTLINE Win the University of Florida 2024 Collier Prize for State Government Accountability

Coverage of the Uvalde school shooting wins prestigious $25,000 Journalism Prize

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Tribune, ProPublica and FRONTLINE have been awarded the 2024 Collier Prize for State Government Accountability for their reporting on the tragic mishandling of the active-shooter situation at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022.

Public Health Watch and partner organizations won second place for "Toxic Texas Air." The Democrat and Chronicle of Rochester, New York, was awarded third place for coverage of the aftermath of the bomb cyclone blizzard in Buffalo, New York, in December 2022.

"It is very gratifying to honor this important and impactful investigative journalism at the state level." Post this

The Collier Prize – designed to encourage coverage of state government, focusing on investigative and political reporting – is one of the largest journalism awards in the nation. Offered by the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications (UFCJC) and funded by Nathan S. Collier , the prize will be presented at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 27, 2024. Earlier this year, Collier committed $8 million to UFCJC to sustain the prize, hire a full-time director and create a new local journalism symposium.

The winning entry, "Unprepared," included a series of articles and a FRONTLINE documentary that exposed the failures of law enforcement during the shooting, which led to the deaths of 21 people, including 19 children.

"A standout investigation into the missteps of law enforcement during one of the most horrific school shootings in recent U.S. history," wrote one of the Collier Prize judges.

The second-place winner, "Toxic Texas Air," by Public Health Watch and partner news organizations, revealed the state's failure to protect citizens from polluting the air with deadly and dangerous chemicals, particularly benzene.

The Democrat and Chronicle won third place for "Abandoned," which reported on the government's shortcomings before and during the December 2022 blizzard and is told through the narrative about a young woman named Anndel Taylor, who was trapped and died in her car.

"It is very gratifying to honor this important and impactful investigative journalism at the state level," said Nathan Collier.

"The stories from these news outlets, as well as from all Collier Prize entrants, validate the need for continued scrutiny of state government activity," said UFCJC Dean Hub Brown. "We are grateful to Nathan Collier for funding this magnificent journalism."

For more coverage, click here .

SOURCE University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications