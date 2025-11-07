The Texas Truck Barn Dealership Announces a New Location in Fort Worth, Texas

Texas Truck Barn is excited to announce the opening of its new dealership location in Fort Worth, Texas.

FORT WORTH, Texas , Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Truck Barn has officially moved to a new location at 6141 Garcia Lane, Fort Worth, TX, marking an exciting chapter in the dealership's continued growth. The relocation allows the dealership to better serve truck enthusiasts across Fort Worth and surrounding areas with an expanded selection of high-quality pre-owned pickup trucks and exceptional customer service.

Texas Truck Barn is known for its wide inventory of reliable and capable used pickup trucks from leading manufacturers, offering something for every type of driver. Whether customers are looking for a rugged work truck or a dependable vehicle for daily driving, the dealership provides a range of models designed to handle tough jobs while delivering comfort and performance. Drivers are encouraged to explore the full inventory of used trucks by visiting the dealership's website, where they can easily browse options, schedule a test drive and learn more about the features of each model.

In addition to its impressive selection of pre-owned trucks, Texas Truck Barn offers convenient financing and trade-in options to make the car-buying process as smooth as possible. Through the dealership's online financing tools, customers can apply for credit pre-approval, estimate their monthly payments and explore flexible loan options from the comfort of their homes. The trade-in process is just as simple: customers can submit details about their current vehicle online, receive an instant trade-in estimate and apply the value toward their next truck purchase.

The experienced team at Texas Truck Barn is committed to helping customers find the right truck to fit their lifestyle and budget. From Fort Worth, TX, to nearby communities such as Mansfield, Rendon, Burleson, Crowley and Arlington, the dealership serves drivers throughout the region with integrity and expertise. For more information about Texas Truck Barn's new location, inventory or financing options, customers are encouraged to visit the dealership at 6141 Garcia Lane, Fort Worth, TX. Shoppers can also contact the dealership's team directly to schedule a test drive or learn more about trade-in opportunities.

Media Contact: Tim Churchhill, 214-949-6227, [email protected]

SOURCE Texas Truck Barn