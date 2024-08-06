THE TEXAS VETERANS NETWORK POWERED BY COMBINED ARMS MARKS MILESTONE OF SERVING 60,000 VETERANS AND FAMILY MEMBERS IN TEXAS

"We are elated to have reached this incredible milestone," said Mia Garcia, Executive Director at the TVN. "This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication of our team and the impact of our collaborative efforts with community partners and stakeholders across the state."

"The greatest need today and always has been to make veterans and their family members aware of the resources available to meet their specific needs. You can have the greatest resources in the world, but if you can't connect veterans and their families to those resources, then it doesn't matter," explains Thomas Palladino, Executive Director of the Texas Veterans Commission.

The Texas Veterans Network powered by Combined Arms is committed to offering veterans and military families a comprehensive digital concierge of support and top-tier resources to address the unique challenges they face.

"We wanted to develop a nucleus of top-performing veteran service organizations and build a platform to create accountability with a seamless user experience," explains Mike Hutchings, Chief Executive Officer of Combined Arms.

Whether navigating the complexities of VA healthcare, securing housing assistance, obtaining education benefits, or exploring employment opportunities, the TVN is dedicated to facilitating a seamless transition from military to civilian life. This comprehensive support enhances the quality of life for veterans and fosters community engagement and economic growth. Multiple sources indicate the Texas Veterans Network has made significant strides in supporting veterans and their families, making an economic impact of over one billion dollars since 2020.

"Our ongoing initiatives to connect with veterans where they are, whether its before they separate from the military or when they need resources after natural disasters, have been crucial in reaching this milestone," said Garcia.

This achievement is shared with Combined Arms' invaluable partners at the Texas Workforce Commission, United Way of Tarrant County, the Texas Veterans Commission, and 300+ member organizations. The Texas Veterans Network is also grateful for its generous donors, such as Hauck Charitable Foundation, Boeing, May & Stanley Smith Charitable Trust, Houston Trust Company, Houston Methodist, Comcast, AT&T, and Bob Woodruff Foundation. For a complete list, please see the Combined Arms partner page here.

Some exciting examples of the TVN's collaborative efforts include:

Emergency Water and Food Response

VetConnect/ Career Day

Operation Restock

"The leaders in this space understand that to effectively support veterans, it is essential to acknowledge that each organization contributes to a larger whole, and together, we can achieve a greater impact," stated Bryan Escobedo, Executive Director of Technology & Innovation.

Serving 60,000 veterans and their families across Texas is a milestone that encompasses countless stories of resilience, determination, and success. It highlights veterans who have secured stable housing, meaningful employment, and a sense of community, as well as families who have received essential support during critical times.

"As the network celebrates this achievement, we are committed to extending our reach, enhancing our impact, and strengthening partnerships with communities, organizations, and stakeholders across Texas, always with the best interest of veterans and their families at heart," said Garcia.

For more information about the Texas Veterans Network and its services, please visit combinedarms.us/tvn .

