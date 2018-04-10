The textile dyes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.00% from 2017 to 2022

LONDON, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5373321



The textile dyes market is projected to grow from USD 7.34 billion in 2017 to USD 9.82 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.00% between 2017 and 2022. The growing demand for textile dyes for various fiber types, such as cotton, polyester, and viscose, is expected to fuel the growth of the textile dyes market. On the other hand, stringent environmental regulations are expected to restrain the growth of the textile dyes market during the forecast period.



Cotton is projected to be the fastest-growing fiber type segment of the textile dyes market during the forecast period.

The cotton segment is expected to be the fastest-growing fiber type segment of the textile dyes market during the forecast period.Properties such as durability and abrasive resistance of textile dyes are the key drivers for the increase in demand from this segment.



These properties make the textiles derived from cotton appropriate for mass-produced clothing products.



Rising demand from APAC is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the textile dyes market.



The APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.The growth in this market is driven by the high demand for textile and fabrics in APAC countries.



In addition, several new competitors as well as consumers entering the global market with larger presence in APAC countries due to factors such as low labor cost and growing demand owing to the large regional population are driving the textile dyes market in APAC.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. The break-up of the primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 33%, Tier 2 – 42%, and Others – 25%

• By Designation: C-level – 33%, Director-level – 17%, and Others – 50%

• By Region: North America – 8%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 59%, RoW – 8%



Note: Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

RoW includes Middle East, Africa, and South America.



The tiers of companies are defined based on their total revenues in 2015: Tier 1 = >USD 1 billion, Tier 2 = USD 100 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3 =



Key companies profiled in this market research report include Archroma (Switzerland), Huntsman (US), Kiri Industries (India), Lanxess (Germany), and Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co (China), among others.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the market for textile dyes and its applications across different industry verticals and regions.It aims at estimating the market size and potential of the textile dyes market across different dye types, fiber types, and regions.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to buy the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them the closest approximations of revenues in the textile dyes market.This report will also help stakeholders better understand the market's competitive landscape and gain insights to position their businesses and formulate market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market, and acquire information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on textile dyes offered by top market players

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the textile dyes market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the markets for textile dyes across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the textile dyes market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the textile dyes market



