The Textile Industry in South Africa 2018: Demand Drivers & Emerging Trends

The Manufacture of Textiles examines the South African textile industry with an emphasis on the manufacture of home and lifestyle textiles and other finished textile products. Market structure and demand, current conditions and factors influencing the sector's success are covered in this detailed report.

The report profiles 18 industry players, including Gelvenor Textiles which was acquired by South African private equity firm Jacobs Capital for an estimated R285m during 2016. The acquisition brought a further merger as MB Workwear, acquired the previous year, became a division of Gelvenor Consolidated Fabrics.

Sales of manufactured textiles were worth around R25bn in 2017, with finished textile products accounting for some R14bn. Although seeing a marginal improvement in the textile trade balance, the South African sector continues to be reliant on the export market while imports, particularly from China, remain a matter of concern.

In general the industry is characterised by a relatively high number of small and micro-enterprises as well as informal operations. There were only 20 large firms employing more than 150 people in operation at the end of 2017. As a result, the market is relatively concentrated with the top five companies in the textiles sub-sector accounting for around 40% of income. The sector is relatively labour-intensive and more than 31,000 people, including a high number of women, are employed.

A great deal of government activity and support focuses on improving industry competitiveness while other interventions focus on buoying local demand and creating efficiencies throughout the value chain from supplier to retailer. These include the Clothing and Textiles Competitiveness Programme (CTCP) and the establishment of a number of regional and product specific clusters.

Major clusters include the Cape Clothing and Textile Cluster (CCTC), the KwaZulu-Natal Clothing and Textile Cluster (KZNCTC), and the Southern African Sustainable Textile and Apparel Cluster (SASTAC) with links to Cotton South Africa (Cotton SA).



Companies Mentioned



Aranda Textile Mills (Pty) Ltd

Associated Spinners (Pty) Ltd

Colibri Towelling Western Cape (Pty) Ltd

Gelvenor Consolidated Fabrics (Pty) Ltd

Good Hope Textile Corporation (Pty) Ltd (The)

House of Hemp (Pty) Ltd

Ivili Loboya (Pty) Ltd

KAP Homeware (Pty) Ltd

Ninian and Lester (Pty) Ltd

Prilla 2000 (Pty) Ltd

Rotex Fabrics (Pty) Ltd

Samil Natural Fibres (Pty) Ltd

South African Polypropylene Yarns (Pty) Ltd

Standerton Mills (Pty) Ltd

Stucken and Company (Pty) Ltd

Svenmill (Pty) Ltd

Yarntex (Pty) Ltd

Zorbatex (Pty) Ltd

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Demand Drivers

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Relationship between Retailers and Suppliers

5.4. Quick Response Model

5.5. Availability of Raw Materials

5.6. Rising Operating Costs

5.7. Government Support

5.8. Labour

5.9. Cyclicality

5.10. Sustainability and Environmental Concerns

5.11. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



