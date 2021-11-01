The Theater Project's Thought-Provoking 'The Interpreter' Imagines a Jewish Interpreter's Nuremberg Trials Conversations with Nazis

UNION TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Theater Project (TheTheaterProject.org), a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, will present a live streaming, thought-provoking production of award-winning playwright Joseph Vitale's 'The Interpreter' November 4-14.

The play runs November 4-7, and again November 11-14. The Thursday-Saturday production begins at 7:30 p.m. while Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. An open dialogue Zoom 'talk back' with the playwright, actors and director follows designated performances.

Surrounded by guards, Hermann Goering testifies during the Nuremberg trials. Possible interactions between a young, Jewish interpreter assigned to the trials and Goering is the basis of The Theater Project's thought-provoking live streaming of 'The Interpreter', November 4-14. --Photo courtesy of the Robert H. Jackson Center

The play was inspired by the real-life experiences of Richard Sonnenfeldt, the chief interpreter at the Nuremberg trials, but is a work of theatrical fiction. It depicts the complex relationship between a young, Jewish U.S. Army interpreter and Hermann Goering, the leading Nazi on trial for war crimes.

Vitale, recipient of a 2021 fellowship in playwrighting from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, said that although the play is about the Nuremberg trials, it also turns a mirror on ourselves. "At the same time that Allies were trying Nazis for crimes against humanity, prejudice and intolerance were rampant on our side," Vitale said. "What The Interpreter does, I hope, is to remind us that the virus of hatred lies at the core of humanity itself. By recognizing that fact, and giving voice to it, perhaps we can assure that unspeakable acts won't someday be perpetrated in our name as well."

Gaining regional recognition for its ongoing projects during the pandemic—including its annual Young Playwrights Competition, ARK (Actors Reading with Kids) program and its recently launched "The Theater Project Thinks About" podcasts—The Theater Project was just one of 22 organizations in New Jersey receiving prestigious NEA grants for the 2021 fiscal year.

Tickets are for $20 for adults and $10 for students and educators and can be purchased by THE INTERPRETER TIX/INFO - The Theater Project

Purchasers will receive a link one hour before the performance.

For further information and group pricing, visit [email protected] or phone the box office, 908.809.8865.



