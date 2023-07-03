The Thermometers Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.86% from 2022 to 2027|Rising demand for highly efficient thermometers to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The thermometers market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.86% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 881.49 million, according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report!

Thermometers Market Insights

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thermometers Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including 3M Co., A and D Co. Ltd., American Diagnostic Corp., AMETEK Inc., AViTA, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Dongguan Actherm Medical Corp., Easywell Biomedicals Inc., Exergen Corp., Fluke Corp., Hicks Thermometers India Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Microlife Corp., Omega Engineering Inc., OMRON Corp., PCE Holding GmbH, Radiant, Testo SE and Co. KGaA, and Wuxi Exanovo Medical Instrument Co. Ltd. among others

: 15+, Including Co., A and D Co. Ltd., American Diagnostic Corp., AMETEK Inc., AViTA, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Dongguan Actherm Medical Corp., Easywell Biomedicals Inc., Exergen Corp., Fluke Corp., Hicks Thermometers India Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Microlife Corp., Omega Engineering Inc., OMRON Corp., PCE Holding GmbH, Radiant, Testo SE and Co. KGaA, and Wuxi Exanovo Medical Instrument Co. Ltd. among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: application (medical, industrial, laboratory, food, and others), product (mercury-free thermometer and mercury-based thermometer), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the thermometers market, request a sample report

Thermometers market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

3M Co., A and D Co. Ltd., American Diagnostic Corp., AMETEK Inc., AViTA, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Dongguan Actherm Medical Corp., Easywell Biomedicals Inc., Exergen Corp., Fluke Corp., Hicks Thermometers India Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Microlife Corp., Omega Engineering Inc., OMRON Corp., PCE Holding GmbH, Radiant, Testo SE and Co. KGaA, and Wuxi Exanovo Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

Thermometers Market – Market Dynamics

The rising demand for highly efficient thermometers, including digital thermometers, is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

The accuracy of temperature measurement and control is a key factor in determining the effectiveness of a thermometer.

Digital thermometers, including both digital and infrared variants, offer higher accuracy compared to traditional liquid-filled thermometers.

As a result, there is a growing demand for digital thermometers that provide precise and accurate temperature measurements.

Furthermore, the increased demand for digital thermometers is driven by the desire for more reliable and accurate temperature monitoring in various applications.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Increasing opportunities for market growth in emerging economies is a major trend shaping the thermometers market.

The Asia-Pacific , South America , and Middle East & Africa regions present considerable growth opportunities for vendors due to their vast potential and untapped markets.

, , and & regions present considerable growth opportunities for vendors due to their vast potential and untapped markets. The increased adoption of advanced temperature measurement devices, specifically infrared thermometers, is contributing to market growth in these regions.

In addition, support from legislative and regulatory frameworks further boosts the adoption of temperature measurement devices.

Market players are expanding their operations into emerging markets such as India , China , South Africa , Brazil , and Chile

, , , , and This is to take advantage of lower manufacturing and labor costs and improve their product and service portfolios.

Significant Challenges

The high risk of mercury contamination is a major challenge impeding the growth of the thermometers market.

Mercury contamination can have negative health effects on individuals, leading to symptoms such as hand tremors and numbness or tingling in various body parts like the lips, tongue, fingers, or toes.

In addition, high levels of mercury or methylmercury exposure can also impact speech, vision, hearing, and movements.

While mercury thermometers are known for their affordability, durability, and accuracy, their use poses significant safety and environmental hazards.

Hence, these high-risk factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The thermometers market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Thermometers Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the thermometers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the thermometers market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the thermometers market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of thermometers market vendors.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The biometrics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 27,436.19 million. Furthermore, this market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (government, healthcare, BFSI, and others), component (hardware and software), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing demand and enhanced security are key factors driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The flexible electronics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 20,861.94 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (displays, printed sensors, batteries, thin-film photovoltaics, and others), end-user (consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, military and defense, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing demand for wearables is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Thermometers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 881.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., A and D Co. Ltd., American Diagnostic Corp., AMETEK Inc., AViTA, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Dongguan Actherm Medical Corp., Easywell Biomedicals Inc., Exergen Corp., Fluke Corp., Hicks Thermometers India Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Microlife Corp., Omega Engineering Inc., OMRON Corp., PCE Holding GmbH, Radiant, Testo SE and Co. KGaA, and Wuxi Exanovo Medical Instrument Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global thermometers market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global thermometers market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Laboratory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Laboratory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Laboratory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Laboratory - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Laboratory - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Mercury-free thermometer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Mercury-free thermometer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Mercury-free thermometer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Mercury-free thermometer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Mercury-free thermometer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Mercury-based thermometer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Mercury-based thermometer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Mercury-based thermometer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Mercury-based thermometer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Mercury-based thermometer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 123: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 124: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 125: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 126: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 127: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 A and D Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: A and D Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: A and D Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: A and D Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: A and D Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 American Diagnostic Corp.

Exhibit 132: American Diagnostic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: American Diagnostic Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: American Diagnostic Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 AMETEK Inc.

Exhibit 135: AMETEK Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: AMETEK Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: AMETEK Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: AMETEK Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 139: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 140: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 141: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 142: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

12.8 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 144: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Baxter International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Exergen Corp.

Exhibit 149: Exergen Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Exergen Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Exergen Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Fluke Corp.

Exhibit 152: Fluke Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Fluke Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Fluke Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Hicks Thermometers India Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Hicks Thermometers India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Hicks Thermometers India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Hicks Thermometers India Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Micro Epsilon Messtechnik GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 158: Micro Epsilon Messtechnik GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 159: Micro Epsilon Messtechnik GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Micro Epsilon Messtechnik GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.13 Microlife Corp.

Exhibit 161: Microlife Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Microlife Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Microlife Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 Omega Engineering Inc.

Exhibit 164: Omega Engineering Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Omega Engineering Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Omega Engineering Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 167: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 168: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 170: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 PCE Holding GmbH

Exhibit 172: PCE Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 173: PCE Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: PCE Holding GmbH - Key offerings

12.17 Testo SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 175: Testo SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 176: Testo SE and Co. KGaA - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Testo SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio