The Thinkubator Announces the Launch of Fall 2020 Programs and Think Tank Despite the Impact of COVID-19 and the Uncertainty of School

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thinkubator, a Bronx-based nonprofit organization, announced the launch of its fall talent development and youth voice programs having received more than 120 applicants for only 60 available slots and its Think Tank. The Thinkubator will offer Bronx youth two paid work-based learning experiences and an opportunity to engage in civics and have their voices heard despite the global economic and health pandemic and the decline in support for training programs and nonprofits. "During a time when there is so much uncertainty about the future of education and work, we must not miss a beat," said Dr. Edward Summers, President and CEO, The Thinkubator.

The Thinkubator is incredibly grateful to The James and Judith K. Dimon Foundation, HERE To HERE, and DreamYard for their support and commitment to the Bronx and youth. "HERE to HERE and The James and Judith K. Dimon Foundation are proud to support and partner with The Thinkubator. During these critical times, The Thinkubator is serving our community and providing important work-based learning opportunities to Bronx youth. Their support and implementation of HERE to HERE's key distinguishers through their programs is important to providing high-quality work experiences for Bronx youth," said Abby Jo Sigal, CEO, HERE to HERE.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, The Thinkubator TRAINS program kicked off with a week-long orientation. The program will place 20 youth in micro, project-focused, internship experiences. TRAINS offers local businesses and organizations a pipeline to promising, motivated, and diverse young men and women. Summer 2020 employer Shana McCormick, RAP4BRONX, stated, "The appetite for knowledge and professionalism displayed by the students has left a deep impression and I truly hope to be able to work with them in the near future."

Following the launch of the TRAINS program, The Thinkubator Solves program, a partnership among The Thinkubator, DreamYard, and HERE to HERE, where young people work directly with industry partners on a major company challenge, will launch. This iteration will work with 24 students and two companies.

Staying true to its mission statement, The Thinkubator launches The Thinkubator Leads, a youth council that aims to unite young people in the Bronx and beyond, foster relationships between both youth and community-based organizations, and allow participants to develop leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills. The Council serves as a platform to provide visibility, credibility, and voice to youth in our community, in order to better equip them to face the challenges of the world.

In addition to the youth programs, The Thinkubator is focused on generating research, analysis, and policy recommendations to support our programs and activities and to provide recommendations on how to best improve issues and challenges that the community and youth are facing. Launching The Think Tank at The Thinkubator was a paper written by summer intern Naomi Okunrobo entitled "The Overcoming of Food Deserts and Food Swamps in The Bronx." This type of research is exactly what Dr. Lessie Branch, Associate Professor of Business, Metropolitan College of New York and Director of The Think Tank, will conduct.

For more information about The Thinkubator, visit www.thethinkubator.org.

