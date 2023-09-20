The Third Annual Supply Chain Transparency Conference Brings Together Top Global Brands, Innovators and Industry Experts

News provided by

Sourcemap

20 Sep, 2023, 16:16 ET

Breitling, Tchibo, the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) and others will join conference hosted by supply chain transparency pioneer Sourcemap

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcemap, the leading global provider of supply chain mapping and traceability software, will host its third annual Supply Chain Transparency Conference from September 27-28, 2023. The conference will feature executive speakers from top brands in apparel, food & agriculture and other sectors, as well as compliance and policy experts, consultants and financial advisors across North America and Europe.

Continue Reading
The third annual Supply Chain Transparency Conference hosted by Sourcemap will convene brands including Breitling, Mars and others.
The third annual Supply Chain Transparency Conference hosted by Sourcemap will convene brands including Breitling, Mars and others.

Legislation introduced in the US, Canada and the EU are now requiring companies to identify and address environmental and human rights risks within their supply chains. Amid regulations such as the US and Canada forced labor bans and the EU's Deforestation Regulation and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, businesses across the world are intent on finding solutions to map and monitor increasingly complex global supply chains.

The Supply Chain Transparency Conference will convene policy and industry experts to address topics of critical importance to global businesses, including "EU Due Diligence: Navigating the EU Regulatory Landscape," "Navigating the US Regulatory Landscape" and "Traceability and Transparency in the Coffee & Cocoa Sectors." Across two days of in-depth panels, the conference will include speakers from the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA); BDO; Breitling; Deleon Trade LLC; EcoVadis; Kharon; Mars; Nove; Tchibo; Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg; and more.

"In this age of social responsibility, supply chain mapping is a badge of honor that not only proves regulatory compliance but builds trust with consumers," said Sourcemap CEO and founder Leonardo Bonanni. "We're fortunate to work alongside an amazing cohort of brands and compliance experts leading the way in business transparency and backing sustainability initiatives with responsible supply chains."

To register and learn more about the conference, including the full conference agenda and list of speakers, visit https://www.supplychaintransparency.org/.

About Sourcemap
Sourcemap is the leading global provider of supply chain mapping and monitoring technology. Major traders, manufacturers and brands have adopted Sourcemap's full-suite solution for assurance on the raw materials-to-finished goods supply chain, including ongoing monitoring for production, quality, sustainability and risks such as deforestation and forced labor. Sourcemap is one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and the Sourcemap Forced Labor Due Diligence solution was named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2022 and Fast Company's World Changing Ideas of 2023. To learn more, visit www.sourcemap.com.

Media Contacts 
Mission Control Communications for Sourcemap
[email protected]

SOURCE Sourcemap

Also from this source

Sourcemap Raises $20M Series B to Launch Real-Time Supply Chain Mapping and Monitoring Software

Sourcemap's Forced Labor Due Diligence Solution Named Among Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.