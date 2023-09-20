The Third Annual Supply Chain Transparency Conference Brings Together Top Global Brands, Innovators and Industry Experts

Breitling, Tchibo, the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) and others will join conference hosted by supply chain transparency pioneer Sourcemap

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcemap , the leading global provider of supply chain mapping and traceability software, will host its third annual Supply Chain Transparency Conference from September 27-28, 2023. The conference will feature executive speakers from top brands in apparel, food & agriculture and other sectors, as well as compliance and policy experts, consultants and financial advisors across North America and Europe.

The third annual Supply Chain Transparency Conference hosted by Sourcemap will convene brands including Breitling, Mars and others.

Legislation introduced in the US, Canada and the EU are now requiring companies to identify and address environmental and human rights risks within their supply chains. Amid regulations such as the US and Canada forced labor bans and the EU's Deforestation Regulation and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, businesses across the world are intent on finding solutions to map and monitor increasingly complex global supply chains.

The Supply Chain Transparency Conference will convene policy and industry experts to address topics of critical importance to global businesses, including "EU Due Diligence: Navigating the EU Regulatory Landscape," "Navigating the US Regulatory Landscape" and "Traceability and Transparency in the Coffee & Cocoa Sectors." Across two days of in-depth panels, the conference will include speakers from the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA); BDO; Breitling; Deleon Trade LLC; EcoVadis; Kharon; Mars; Nove; Tchibo; Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg; and more.

"In this age of social responsibility, supply chain mapping is a badge of honor that not only proves regulatory compliance but builds trust with consumers," said Sourcemap CEO and founder Leonardo Bonanni. "We're fortunate to work alongside an amazing cohort of brands and compliance experts leading the way in business transparency and backing sustainability initiatives with responsible supply chains."

To register and learn more about the conference, including the full conference agenda and list of speakers, visit https://www.supplychaintransparency.org/ .

About Sourcemap

Sourcemap is the leading global provider of supply chain mapping and monitoring technology. Major traders, manufacturers and brands have adopted Sourcemap's full-suite solution for assurance on the raw materials-to-finished goods supply chain, including ongoing monitoring for production, quality, sustainability and risks such as deforestation and forced labor. Sourcemap is one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and the Sourcemap Forced Labor Due Diligence solution was named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2022 and Fast Company's World Changing Ideas of 2023. To learn more, visit www.sourcemap.com .

