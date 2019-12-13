The Third Edition of "Academia de Emociones" With Ismael Cala and Estrella Flores-Carretero Will be Held in Miami

Participants will learn to identify their emotions and will receive tools to manage them, directly from a group of experts. Registration open here: https://www.ieie.eu/academia-de-emociones/

MIAMI, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For a third time, the European Institute of Efficient Intelligence (IEIE) will hold its groundbreaking program "Academia de Emociones," or "The Academy of Emotions," organized by Ismael Cala and Estrella Flores-Carretero.

"Academia de Emociones" will take place February 17-19, 2020 as an intensive three-day course. Participants will learn to identify their emotions and will receive tools to manage them, directly from a group of experts.

"Emotions are neither good nor bad. The way in which we interpret them and how they affect us are our decisions. It has been shown that successful people, whether that success is personal or professional, are those who handle their emotions well. This allows them to adapt to their surroundings efficiently and intelligently, including in situations of conflict," explained Estrella Flores-Carretero, president of IEIE.

The progra m helps participants learn how to manage their emotions so their self-esteem, self-image, assertiveness, self-confidence, self-control, social skills, conflict resolution, and even productivity, are positively impacted.

With his vast experience in designing personal development strategies, Ismael Cala will be the keynote speaker and will interact with the attendees.

Flores-Carretero is a doctor in psychology with a specialist in clinical and educational psychology and more than 30 years of experience. She has offices in Madrid (Spain) and Miami (USA). Rounding out the speakers are Dr. Eva Arina and Dr. Mabel Palomo, specialists in educational psychology and emotional intelligence, who will be coming from Spain.

ABOUT IEIE

The European Institute of Efficient Intelligence (IEIE) develops programs to analyze, train and build efficiency strategies for companies and people, from children to adults. It has more than 30 years of experience and research. It encourages creativity, talent, intelligence, an enterprising spirit, reflection, knowledge, emotional skills, and as a result, personal and corporate success. It has offices in Spain and the United States.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

Life and business strategist. For five and a half years, Ismael Cala hosted the prime-time show CALA on CNN en Español. Businessman and social entrepreneur. Author of eight best-selling books in the areas of leadership, enterprise and personal development, including "El poder de escuchar," (The Power of Listening), and "Despierta con Cala" (Awaken with Cala). He is President of Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

