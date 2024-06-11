The Third Hong Kong Science Fair Gathers Creative Technologies of the Next Generation

Over 30,000 Participants Attended the Annual I&T Mega Event

Gold Award-Winning Teams will Embark on a Journey to the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva to Broaden Their Horizons

HONG KONG, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The third Hong Kong Science Fair ('Science Fair'), organised by the Hong Kong Innovation Foundation ('HKIF'), was held on June 8 and 9 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event showcased smart solutions and creative technology projects from 120 teams of local and international primary and secondary school students. Local young talent and experts were also invited to share their accomplishments, demonstrating the prowess of Hong Kong's new generation of creative technology talent. The two-day signature event attracted more than 30,000 visitors, including parents who brought their children to explore the joy of technology, with games and workshops in interactive zones inspiring an innovative spirit from an early age and promoting the culture of innovation and technology (I&T).

Today's award presentation ceremony was graced by distinguished guests including Professor Sun Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government; Mr Zhang Zhihua, Director General of the Youth Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR; Dr Daryl Ng, SBS, JP, Chairman of the HKIF; Mr David Taji-Farouki, President of the Jury, International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva; and members of the Hong Kong Science Fair judging panel including Mrs Ruth Lau, Supervisor, Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong; Professor Anderson Shum, Associate Vice-President (Research and Innovation), The University of Hong Kong; Ir Andrew Young, Associate Director (Innovation) of Sino Group. They have shown their support to the young inventors participating in the event, encouraged them to continue shining in the I&T sectors in Hong Kong and globally, and witnessed the naming of the Gold, Silver, and Bronze award-winning teams across the Primary, Junior Secondary, and Senior Secondary divisions, as well as the 'Most Popular Award' voted by the public attendees.

Professor Sun Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, said, 'The country has recently been advocating the development of "new quality productive forces", while Hong Kong is moving at full steam to develop into an international innovation and technology (I&T) centre to foster high-quality economic development, and that these are centered on the I&T development. One of the eight major strategies set out by the Government in the "Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Development Blueprint" is to promote an I&T culture for all. The popularisation of science helps enhance the overall I&T atmosphere in the community and facilitate the I&T development in the long run. The Hong Kong Science Fair, through the competition format, encourages students to apply science to address real-life challenges with the "innovative" and "people-oriented" approach. The Government has been making substantial effort to promote STEM education, and the promotion by the community is also crucial. Today's Science Fair serves as a commendable demonstration of how community-driven initiatives can promote the popularisation of science and technology. The enthusiastic participation and vibrant atmosphere onsite indicate the success of this well-received science event.'

To equip the young inventors with global perspectives, HKIF will support the primary and secondary school teams that won Gold Awards at this year's Science Fair to participate in the global invention event, the 'International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva' in Switzerland, where they will have an opportunity to exchange ideas and share their creative concepts with inventors. 'The International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva is the largest international invention exhibition in the world,' said Mr David Taji-Farouki, President of the Jury, the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, who came to Hong Kong to participate in the Science Fair for the second time. 'The recently concluded 49th exhibition featured over 1,000 inventions from around 40 countries and regions. I was delighted to see that the gold award-winning primary and secondary school students from last year's Hong Kong Science Fair brought their exhibits and showcased their confidence and outstanding communication skills when interacting with people from all over the world during the exhibition. Some of their works were also recognised with awards, demonstrating the creativity of the younger generation in Hong Kong and their global perspective on the application of innovative technologies for tomorrow's world.'

Dr Daryl Ng, SBS, JP, Chairman of the Hong Kong Innovation Foundation, said during his speech, 'Innovation and technology are key drivers of nation's prosperity and sustainable development. The Hong Kong Government is committed to working towards establishing Hong Kong as an international hub for innovation and technology. We are delighted that the Science Fair has received widespread support and participation and is able to play a role in inspiring the I&T journey of young innovators. I notice that many parents participated in the event with their children today, aiming to nurture their interest and capability in I&T. I look forward to seeing these young people utilise technology and an innovative mindset to contribute to society in the future, injecting fresh vitality into Hong Kong's I&T ecosystem.'

The third Hong Kong Science Fair was successfully concluded with the support of Cyberport, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, The University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, MIT Hong Kong Innovation Node, and over 40 partners from different sectors in society. The Science Fair received around 330 entries from around 1,400 Primary 4 to Secondary 6 students and teachers representing 130 local and international schools, including about 50 schools participating for the first time. The projects covered categories including 'Smart City & Smart Home', 'Medical & Healthcare', 'Sustainability', and 'Education'. 120 shortlisted teams presented their innovative concepts and development processes at the Science Fair, and the Gold Awards winners are Ng Clan's Association Tai Pak Memorial School (Project:「掃」書郎), Pui Shing Catholic Secondary School (Project: 除除善友) and TWGHs Li Ka Shing College (Project: 盲人回憶攝錄機) from the Primary, Junior Secondary and Senior Secondary divisions respectively. Singapore International School (Hong Kong) (Project: Smart Anti-Flooding Environment (SAFE)), St. Stephen's Girls' College (Project: 智惜冷藏) and St. Paul's Convent School (Project: Tide) were voted by the on-site public as the winners of the 'Most Popular Award'.

The Science Fair featured innovative technological advancements from local universities and institutions, allowing young talent to share their passion and experiences. The showcases included the Surface Sampling and Packing System developed by the research team of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in collaboration with the China Academy of Space Technology for the country's first lunar sample return mission, 'Chang'e 5', and the first sample return mission to the far side of the moon in human history, 'Chang'e 6'. The latest generation solar electric vehicle models, SOPHIE 8 and MOBO-II, developed by the Solar Car Team of the Vocational Training Council, and the Marine-cleaning Robot from a local startup, Clearbot, were also exhibited. The event also invited guest speakers from different institutions to share insights on real-world applications of innovative technologies and their development, fostering collaboration between industry, academia, and the public.

The Science Fair also featured six interactive zones to engage families in the exploration of innovative technologies through games and activities, including the most popular 'Laboratory Series' workshops. In the 'Magic Vit-C' workshop, participants were able to explore the chemical interactions between vitamin C and fresh cut fruits and deepen their understanding of food science; the 'Sand-sitivity' workshop offered a creative learning experience by manipulating the texture and colour of sand to stimulate the senses; while in 'Draw Me to the Stars', technology was used to transform physical drawings into a virtual imaginary world, bringing a fantastic immersive experience to the Science Fair.

