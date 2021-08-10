"The Third Mrs. Galway" Chronicles the Anti-Slavery Movement in Upstate New York in Riveting Detail

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set against the dramatic backdrop of the anti-slavery movement in Utica, NY, The Third Mrs. Galway tells the spellbinding story of a young bride who discovers an enslaved family hiding in her shed. The discovery leads to an unraveling of long-held family secrets. The novel is the culmination of twelve years of research by first-time author Deirdre Sinnott, a native of Utica where the novel is set.

Deirdre Sinnott, author of The Third Mrs. Galway The Third Mrs. Galway by Deirdre Sinnott

In moving, fast-paced prose, The Third Mrs. Galway explores the social issues of the day through the eyes of Helen Galway who finds herself at the center of the era's greatest moral dilemma. Set in 1835, the novel traces pivotal true events including the anti-abolition riot that sought to thwart the founding of the New York State Anti-Slavery Society.

"As a native of Utica, a researcher, and an activist, I've always wondered about the history of the area, particularly the role citizens of Utica played in the anti-slavery movement and was surprised that there was so much pointed opposition to abolition," said Sinnott. "Writing The Third Mrs. Galway was my way of sharing the rich history of the area and its role in the abolitionist movement in a way that is relatable to people today – whether they're history enthusiasts, students, activists, or simply like to get lost in a book."

The Third Mrs. Galway is available as a trade paperback, a hard cover library edition, an eBook, and an audio book at all leading book retailers. The novel was published by Kaylie Jones Books, an imprint of Akashic Books.

Deirdre Sinnott, a native of Utica, NY and a lifelong civil rights activist, has dedicated her life to fighting institutionalized racism. Sinnott has been a historical consultant for the National Parks Service's survey of Oneida County New York's Underground Railroad sites. This project of the Ft. Stanwix National Monument, headed by historian Judith Wellman, has identified more than 70 sites in Oneida County. The report is due to be published in 2022.

