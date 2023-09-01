The Third Option Unearths Democracy's True Roots through the Lens of Multicellular Economics

News provided by

The Third Option

01 Sep, 2023, 14:29 ET

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Third Option is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking achievement that reveals the connection between the biology of multicellular economics and democracy's foundational principles. By examining the parallels between biological economics and human-fashioned economic systems, The Third Option has unearthed areas of conflict driving various forms of violence and suffering prevalent today.

Continue Reading
biological economics
biological economics

"Nature, through cellular economics, had provided frameworks of mutualism and cooperation long before human-conceived laws took shape. Exploring the genesis of these natural and human-esque economic systems, and identifying their points of conflict, fuels our mission at The Third Option. Our journey begins with rediscovering the true essence of democracy," expressed a Third Option spokesperson.

The Third Option's research has discovered that human multicellular economics hinges on mutualistic relationships, giving rise to democratic tenets such as relational equality, reparative justice, and positive liberty. However, the historical incursion of violence and hierarchical setups around 5,000 years ago altered this landscape. Early conquerors imposing their dominion and inducing predatory, parasitic relationships instigated a cascade of complex societal issues that we grapple with today, including wealth disparity, deteriorating health outcomes, endangering of planetary ecosystems, and both internal and external violence manifestations.

The ambitious endeavor of The Third Option includes a series of objectives aimed at revolutionizing how we perceive economics, democracy, and societal challenges.

These objectives encompass:

  • Highlighting human effort (labor) as the only genuine gold standard.
  • Decoding the cellular language of emotion.
  • Exploring the role of debt-created money and wealth inequality.
  • Defining a unified version of liberty and its constituents.
  • Establishing two-way communication between cellular, multicellular, and societal economies for benefiting research and causation demonstration.
  • Differentiating between positive and negative value creation for improved, accurate cost-benefit analyses.
  • Proposing an alternate perspective on modern society where division need not be the norm.

About The Third Option:
The Third Option is a forward-thinking organization committed to illuminating unique, scientific solutions to complex societal issues. Through thorough research and an innovative approach, we are dedicated to deepening understanding and promoting a progressive change in economics, politics, and human behavior.

For more information about The Third Option or for media inquiries, please contact:

Press Contact
Dimitry Morgan | 619-330-0953
Email | [email protected]

SOURCE The Third Option

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.