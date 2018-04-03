'The Third Path' Premieres April 3rd on New Streamer *Archival

View Trailer: https://bit.ly/2ulmKTK

The Third Path is produced, written, and directed by filmmaker Shannon Niehus with narration by journalist Rudi Bakhtiar. Emerging today as the dominant power in the region, Iran remains a place of mystery for much of the west. The series aims to educate audiences through passionate storytelling and compelling commentary from top scholars in the fields of Islamic studies, military history, modern literature and sociology from a variety of leading universities including: Oxford, Cambridge, St. Andrews, Exeter, Harvard, Yale, Princeton, CUNY and others. The third episode of The Third Path contains specific animation inspired by the famous modernist short story, The Stray Dog, by Sadeg Hadayat depicting the story of a dog who gets lost in the bazaar.

"It's a complicated place and society so instead of us reducing that to the lowest common denominator, we should embrace that complexity," said Dr. Najam Haider, Assistant Professor of Islamic Studies and History at Columbia University and Barnard College, one of many leading scholars featured in The Third Path.

*Archival is the new streaming service from the Archival Institute. The Archival Institute is dedicated to powerful storytelling about history in the digital future while addressing debilitating problems emerging in underexplored areas.

"We designed our platform to create an immersive environment with enriching insights about Iran's history and culture and embrace technology in the revolution of digital education," said Sijie Qin, marketing specialist for the Archival Institute who helped design the platform.

"A part of the world not presented objectively by mainstream media, I've had my eyes opened to an incredibly rich and varied country," said Persian Voices editor Samuel Donald.

Customers will be able to purchase and watch The Third Path series at discounted prices on the *Archival site starting at $3.99 per episode, $10.99 per season (3 episodes), and $39 for the whole series of 12 episodes.

