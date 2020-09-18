The Third Recruitment Automation Conference Brings Recruiting Community Together to Tackle Unemployment

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HR technology company, Wade & Wendy, is very excited to be hosting its third, free-to-attend, virtual Recruitment Automation Conference: Talent Experience in Uncertain Times on October 1, 2020 from 11 am to 6 pm ET.

The free event is open to all and registration can be found here .

The current unemployment crisis has impacted everything: diversity & inclusion practices, digital job discovery, career pathing + upskilling, and more. The conference will be a chance to tackle these challenges and understand how TA professionals can make a difference.

"We created the Recruitment Automation Community because after speaking with TA teams across the world, we realized that every company was handling major challenges - from diversity to technology implementation to the unemployment crisis - differently," said Drew Austin, Chief Executive Officer of Wade & Wendy. "This conference is a real opportunity to learn from each other."

The conference will feature several panel discussions, including: Diversity Now: Building Inclusive Candidate Experience Today, Delivering Candidates Feedback in a Crisis, TA's Opportunity - and Responsibility - to Tackle Unemployment, The Future of Job Discovery in a Digital World, and Graduating into a Recession: Approaches in Early Career + Campus Recruiting.

Among the speakers lined up are leaders from BBVA, Keller Williams, Accenture, Greenhouse Software, Sequoia, Intuitive, pymetrics, Talent Board, and more. All panels will take live questions from the crowd from the event chat stream that takes place throughout the conference.

Wade & Wendy will be partnering with RecruitersRecruitingRecruiters – to host an interactive session, aimed at helping TA professionals affected by unemployment find their next opportunity.

The conference will also feature a "Talent Acquisition Talent Show," in which TA professionals will show off their hidden talents. A sign-up form can be found at https://forms.gle/t2LdVdSfSkcaxvq56 !

Conference speakers will include Leslie (Hollingsworth) Vander Gheynst, Kenneth L. Johnson, Nora Miller, SPHR, Gerry Crispin , Gisselle Ruiz, Kevin W. Grossman, TAS, HCS, Matt Alder, Mimi Fox Melton , Roy Baladi, Crystle Johnson, MBA-HRM, CDP (She/Her), Trent Cotton, Frida Polli, PhD, Brad Cook, Steve Levy , Victor P Gaines, II, MS, and more.

To learn more and register, click here .

The last RAC conference - which took place in July - focused on Diversity & Inclusion, and had over 1300 attendees; featuring speakers from T-Mobile, Unilever, and Workday: it also featured SiriusXM host Torin Ellis who had a powerful keynote address ( watch here ) and a heartbreaking tribute to George Floyd in the form of a Q&A session that ended abruptly after 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

If you are interested in having your company participate, or speaking at the next RAC, please reach out to Dave Mekelburg at [email protected].

More about the Recruitment Automation Community:

The Recruitment Automation Community (RAC) is a group of over 3,000 talent acquisition and human resource professionals interested in shaping the evolution of digital recruitment.

The RAC brings the global recruitment community together to learn, grow, and connect around important issues RAC is for recruiters, sourcers, executives, builders, and industry experts: the people that are driving the evolution of digital recruitment - and the people that want to learn more about it.

The group engages regularly at Recruitment Automation Conference events, as well as on the group's LinkedIn community page (to request to join, click here ). You can learn more at www.recruitmentautomationcommunity.com .

More About Wade & Wendy:

Wade & Wendy is an on-demand recruitment automation platform that increases recruiters' bandwidth to make for a better – and more human – candidate experience.

Their AI recruiter platform automates task-driven recruitment processes: sourcing, screening and recommending qualified & interested candidates. In addition, their platform engages diverse candidate communities through the sourcing process and uses its blind AI screening technology to mitigate bias in the evaluation process.

Wade & Wendy also automates scheduling and coordinating the next steps in the process, a digital-first platform that improves collaboration across teams and engages candidates regardless of geography.

You can learn more at wadeandwendy.ai

More About RecruitersRecruiting Recruiters:

RecruitersRecruitingRecruiters is a consortium of recruitment industry vendors and private industry TA leaders who have committed themselves to the art and science of great candidate experience.

RecruitersRecruitingRecruiters.com (RecruitersRecruitingRecruiters) is a collaborative initiative designed to get recruiters working, companies running, and industries back to business. RecruitersRecruitingRecruiters believes talent acquisition professionals are the backbone of surviving this pandemic. If they get back to work, we all get back to work.

The RecruitersRecruitingRecruiters steering committee is comprised of individual industry stakeholders as well as from companies like CareerXroads, SmartRecruiters, Consider, and Red Branch Media.

You can learn more at www.RecruitersRecruitingRecruiters.com

