The rising patient preference toward minimally invasive surgeries will drive the thoracic catheters market growth globally. Minimally invasive surgeries including the laparoscopic surgery and robotic surgery will offer reduced healthcare costs, shorter hospital stays, and reduced postoperative complications. In addition, the growing trend toward robotic surgery is gaining momentum due to the rising use of 3D visualization, thus, driving the market growth. Analysts have predicted that the thoracic catheters market will register a CAGR of 6% by 2023.



Market Overview

Rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries

One of the growth drivers of the global thoracic catheters market is the rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries. Due to severe complications associated with traditional open surgeries, the patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries is increasing which is expected to drive the demand for thoracic catheters globally.

Reuse and reprocessing of thoracic catheters

One of the challenges in the growth of the global thoracic catheters market is the reuse and reprocessing of thoracic catheters. The increasing use of reprocessing devices leads to less procurement of products from companies, deterring the growth rate of the global thoracic catheters market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several market players. Various companies are focusing on investing in R&D activities to improve their existing product portfolio or to develop novel products for various diseases. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



