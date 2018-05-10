The Three F's: Busabout's Summer Travel Report Card

Since 1998 Busabout has been offering students and grads the three "Fs": fun, flexible and frugal trips. With a unique Hop-on Hop-off bus network in Europe, guided Adventures in the UK, Europe, Southeast Asia and Morocco, sailing and island-hopping trips in Europe, Turkey, and Thailand, and European music and culture festivals, we can show you destinations and events that will blow your mind and induce envy in your friends. Imagine sailing through a Croatian archipelago, attending Lollapalooza Berlin, or wandering the ruins of Cambodia's Angkor Wat at your own pace, with other like-minded travelers on a budget.

Here's more about how Busabout delivers the three Fs:

Flexible: We know that young, independent-minded travelers don't always want a rigid itinerary, and don't like too much hand-holding while they discover the world. That's why we're known for our "freestyle" form of travel. For example, our Hop-on Hop-off bus network, which connects 47 popular European destinations from May through October, gives travelers the freedom to choose where they go and how long they stay, as well as a variety of accommodation choices in each destination. As a bonus, the Hop-on Hop-off network links up with Busabout's European Adventures, sailing trips and cultural and music festivals, making it easy to create unique adventures on the fly. And on our guided adventure trips and sailing holidays sometimes we show you around, and other times you are free to explore – but either way, you get plenty of local knowledge. Fun: As travelers ourselves, we know that traveling is all about having a good time, especially during the summer break. You have the rest of your life to buckle down and get serious about career, family, and finances, right? So, whether you want to spend your summer slammin' it at European festivals, partying on board a yacht in the Mediterranean, or gorging on delicious street food in Bangkok , we're all about helping you find your inner bon vivant. Our enthusiastic, passionate drivers and guides and young, lively guests help foster an atmosphere of merriment, so if you weren't in a good mood before your trip, you will be by the time it's over! Frugal: Busabout makes it easy to see the world without draining your life savings. Not only are our trips eminently affordable from the get-go, but we also have numerous ways to help you stretch your budget even further. For example, additional discounts are available for students holding an ISIC/ISE/ITIC card, for groups of friends traveling together, for past guests, and for those who buy multiple trips at once or our special Unlimited Asia pass. If planning ahead is not your thing, we also offer last-minute deals, and you'll frequently find discounted rates on certain itineraries or during certain seasons. To see all our special offers, click here.

