The Three Weeks Your Estimator Spends On A Bid, Done In An Afternoon. Boon AI Opens Early Access To Its AI Estimator

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boon AI today opened early access to Boon Agent, an AI estimator for construction. It does the work an estimating team spends about three weeks on, start to finish, in an afternoon. Upload a project and the agent triages the bid, reviews the specs, catches the drawing conflicts, runs the quantity takeoff across trades, generates the trade RFQs, and levels the sub bids, then hands your estimator a bid-ready package to review. In one real project, work that runs an estimator roughly three weeks came back in about seven minutes.

Boon AI opens early access to Boon Agent, the AI estimator that does three weeks of preconstruction work in an afternoon. One project in, a bid-ready package out: Boon Agent reads the plans, catches the conflicts, runs the takeoff, drafts the RFIs, and levels the bids, work that used to take an estimating team weeks.

Most AI tools are a faster mouse. They speed up one click. Boon Agent is a different category. It is not a faster takeoff tool and it is not a chatbot that reads text. It is an estimator that does the judgment work across the whole bid, then keeps working on its own.

It does the whole bid. Triage, spec review, drawing-conflict catch, takeoff, RFQ generation, and bid leveling run as one workflow instead of seven stitched-together point tools. Subcontractors get quantities and draft RFIs. General contractors get a leveled bid comparison with scope gaps flagged. The first result lands in minutes.

It reads the drawings. The agent cross-references plans and specs and catches conflicts between a spec section and a plan sheet that a general-purpose chatbot cannot see. Every catch carries a page reference and an audit trail.

It remembers you, and it works while you sleep. Your second project is smarter than your first. Connect your planroom and the agent watches for new sheets and revisions, then reaches out unprompted with what changed in your scope and the RFIs to send.

"Estimating is the only seat in construction where we still expect one person to hold the entire project in their head," said Deepti, Founder and CEO of Boon AI. "Boon Agent is the estimator that reads every page, runs the takeoff, levels the bids, and hands your team a package to review. You are not buying a faster tool. You are hiring an estimator that scales."

"It gives us the power to ask those questions early on," said Ted Zimmerhanzel, VP of Preconstruction at Guido Construction. "Reading through a spec book by hand is three days of work. With Boon it collapses to minutes."

Boon Agent works for subcontractors, general contractors, and civil and sitework teams. Onboarding takes one email. No password, no procurement cycle.

Early access is open now at https://www.getboon.ai/boon-agent.

About Boon AI

Boon AI is the intelligence layer for construction, building AI agents that read plans, level bids, and automate preconstruction for general contractors and specialty contractors. Learn more at https://www.getboon.ai.

Media contact: Boon AI, 214-803-9928, [email protected]

SOURCE Boon AI