The Thrilling, Golden Tenor Voice Of Jonathan Cilia Faro Is Back With A True Modern Holiday Classic

With his album From Now On winning acclaim and new fans in the U.S. and Europe, Cilia Faro is back with the release of his exciting new take on David Foster's modern-day holiday standard, "Grown-Up Christmas List" , sung in both English and Italian. In their first-ever project with an opera singer, Grammy Award-Winners Alan Parsons and Tom Brooks have teamed to create the perfect setting for Cilia Faro's distinctive new version of this fresh holiday classic with music by Foster and lyrics by Linda Thompson-Jenner and Italian lyrics by International Grammy Winner Cheope Mogol.

Cilia Faro's "Grown-Up Christmas List" single is released November 8TH by BFD/SONY Orchard.

The tenor's new album, From Now On, is introducing him to the world as the real thing – a genuine Italian tenor who is rekindling the golden sound, the brilliant intensity and the sheer romance of the Italian tenor voice. The album's release continues to win him praise and acclaim. "By far the highlight of the album," one review reads, "comes from Jonathan Cilia Faro's commanding voice that at times seems to soar up into the heavens." And co-producer Alan Parsons would agree.

"Hearing Jonathan's life story and what he went through is truly amazing; finding his voice, developing and navigating his own way through the music world – and now to burst on the scene in such a beautiful way!", says Parsons, a legend in the art and technique behind classic, golden-age recordings (The Beatles' Abbey Road and Let It Be, Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon), as well his own musical phenomenon, the Alan Parsons Project.

"I met Jonathan through Tom Brooks while we were on a concert tour in Germany," Parsons adds. "When Tom came to me with the idea of working together with Jonathan on this holiday single, I was very intrigued – because of both Jonathan's unique, powerful voice and this wonderful song, 'Grown-Up Christmas List'. It's always been a favorite of mine, written by our good friend David Foster. And now, here we are in my new studio, re-inventing this holiday classic!"

Brooks had met Cilia Faro several years ago in a Rome studio, where the tenor was singing backup. He recalls how everyone in the studio was "blown away by Jonathan's voice! Even though the project was more pop/R&B, we heard Jonathan singing in his huge operatic voice, and we knew he was something very special. I kept in touch with him ever since."

"Now Jonathan and I have recorded my favorite holiday song of all time, 'Grown Up Christmas List' – I think it's the best song our friend David Foster has ever written, a true modern-day classic!" Brooks says.

"I knew the combination of Jonathan's amazing voice with this beautiful song was going to be epic, so I called on our friend, Grammy-winning engineer Alan Parsons, to add his special magic to the mix and craft the sound," he continues. "Nobody understands how to blend the power of pop with the beauty of the orchestra better than Alan. I'm super-stoked with the way it turned out!" "Jonathan's version is totally unique just because of who he is," Brooks adds. "I really feel like Jonathan's wish for the world comes shining through this Christmas classic; I can't wait for everybody to hear it!"

"Grown-Up Christmas List" has become a new millennial holiday favorite in the years since Foster and Thompson-Jenner created it for a 1990 Natalie Cole album. Its appeal is reflected in the stunning array of artists who have chosen to record it – after Cole, they include Amy Grant, Barbra Streisand, Michael Bublé, Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Donny Osmond and Kelly Clarkson.

For his recording of "Grown-Up Christmas List", Jonathan Cilia Faro personalizes the song and its fervent, "grown-up" wish – for peace on earth and good will to all people – by singing Thompson-Jenner's lyrics translated into his native Italian, as well as in the original English – a first for this new classic.

