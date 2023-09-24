The Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market to grow by USD 868.87 million from 2022 to 2027 | Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Alvogen Iceland ehf, and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The thyroid gland disorder treatment market is expected to grow by USD 868.87 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in thyroid treatment awareness programs globally is notably driving the thyroid gland disorder treatment market. However, factors such as High entry barriers by established players may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the thyroid gland disorder treatment market including Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Alvogen Iceland ehf, Amgen Inc., Exelixis Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, IBSA Institute Biochimique SA, JEROME STEVENS PHARMACEUTICALS INC., Lannett Co. Inc., Lupin Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., RLC Labs Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market 2023-2027

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers different types of thyroid gland disorder treatment such as Thyronorm, Thyrocab, Thyrocal D3, and others.

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

The market share growth by the hypothyroidism segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hypothyroidism or underactive thyroid is a condition in which the thyroid gland is unable to produce significant amounts of important thyroid hormones. Over time, untreated hypothyroidism can lead to the development of various health problems, such as obesity, infertility, joint pain, and cardiovascular disease. This disorder affects women more often than men. However, the geriatric age group is also susceptible to hypothyroidism. Growing awareness of timely diagnosis of chronic diseases is driving demand for effective treatment options, which is driving growth in sales of commercially available drugs to treat hypothyroidism. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography

North America is estimated to account for 37% of the global market during the forecast period. This region dominates the thyroid disorders treatment market with the US and Canada being the major revenue generators. In the region, the increasing prevalence of thyroid disorders and increasing awareness about timely diagnosis and treatment are driving the market growth. Associations such as the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE), the American Thyroid Association (ATA), and the Human Growth Foundation (HGF) are involved in raising awareness of the disorders thyroid and treatment options available in the area. For example, in January 2020 , coinciding with Thyroid Awareness Month, AACE launched the UP To Here campaign. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist thyroid gland disorder treatment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the thyroid gland disorder treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the thyroid gland disorder treatment market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of thyroid gland disorder treatment market companies

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 868.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Alvogen Iceland ehf, Amgen Inc., Exelixis Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, IBSA Institute Biochimique SA, JEROME STEVENS PHARMACEUTICALS INC., Lannett Co. Inc., Lupin Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., RLC Labs Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

