The Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market to grow by USD 868.87 million from 2022 to 2027 | Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Alvogen Iceland ehf, and more among key companies- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

24 Sep, 2023, 22:15 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The thyroid gland disorder treatment market is expected to grow by USD 868.87 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in thyroid treatment awareness programs globally is notably driving the thyroid gland disorder treatment market. However, factors such as High entry barriers by established players may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the thyroid gland disorder treatment market including Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Alvogen Iceland ehf, Amgen Inc., Exelixis Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, IBSA Institute Biochimique SA, JEROME STEVENS PHARMACEUTICALS INC., Lannett Co. Inc., Lupin Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., RLC Labs Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market 2023-2027

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

  • Abbott Laboratories - The company offers different types of thyroid gland disorder treatment such as Thyronorm, Thyrocab, Thyrocal D3, and others. 

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

  • The market share growth by the hypothyroidism segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hypothyroidism or underactive thyroid is a condition in which the thyroid gland is unable to produce significant amounts of important thyroid hormones. Over time, untreated hypothyroidism can lead to the development of various health problems, such as obesity, infertility, joint pain, and cardiovascular disease. This disorder affects women more often than men. However, the geriatric age group is also susceptible to hypothyroidism. Growing awareness of timely diagnosis of chronic diseases is driving demand for effective treatment options, which is driving growth in sales of commercially available drugs to treat hypothyroidism. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography 

  • North America is estimated to account for 37% of the global market during the forecast period. This region dominates the thyroid disorders treatment market with the US and Canada being the major revenue generators. In the region, the increasing prevalence of thyroid disorders and increasing awareness about timely diagnosis and treatment are driving the market growth. Associations such as the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE), the American Thyroid Association (ATA), and the Human Growth Foundation (HGF) are involved in raising awareness of the disorders thyroid and treatment options available in the area. For example, in January 2020, coinciding with Thyroid Awareness Month, AACE launched the UP To Here campaign. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. 

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist thyroid gland disorder treatment market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the thyroid gland disorder treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the thyroid gland disorder treatment market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of thyroid gland disorder treatment market companies

Related Reports:

The laparoscopic devices market is estimated to grow by USD 4,396.16 million at a CAGR of 8.11% between 2022 and 2027. 

The cranial orthoses market is estimated to grow by USD 136.94 million at a CAGR of 9.22% between 2022 and 2027.

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 868.87 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.54

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Alvogen Iceland ehf, Amgen Inc., Exelixis Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, IBSA Institute Biochimique SA, JEROME STEVENS PHARMACEUTICALS INC., Lannett Co. Inc., Lupin Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., RLC Labs Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

IT Monitoring Tools Market to grow by USD 47.94 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Improving the efficiency of IT operations to drive the growth- Technavio

Digital Transformation in the Retail Market to grow by USD 868.71 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing penetration of IoT and the adoption of cloud services to drive the growth- Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.