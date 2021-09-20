The TIAA Bank Reach for the Peak Excursion Will Send a Lucky Winner and a Guest to Colorado this December for the 2021 Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup

"The Birds of Prey World Cup is an unforgettable experience for fans and spectators," said Steve Fischer, chief executive officer and president of TIAA Bank. "We're excited to welcome our current and future clients from across the nation for this extraordinary event."

TIAA Bank is the official bank of the Vail Valley Foundation and the 2021 Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup. TIAA Bank activates their sponsorship each year to help make this extraordinary event available to clients and potential clients nationwide.

"This one-of-a-kind Colorado experience that is unlike any other," said Tom Boyd, spokesperson for the non-profit Vail Valley Foundation, which hosts the Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup in Beaver Creek each year. "Most people only see this kind of event by watching the Olympics on TV. The live, in-person event is exhilarating."

NO PURCHASE REQUIRED TO ENTER OR WIN, AND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. The 2021 TIAA Bank Reach for the Peak Excursion is open to legal residents of the 50 United States (and D.C.), 18 years and older. Entry period from 9/20/21, 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time to 10/29/21 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To enter and for Official Rules, prize description, odds of winning, and other details visit www.TIAABank.com/reachforthepeak. One prize will be awarded with a total approximate retail value of $4,400. Sponsor and Administrator: TIAA, FSB, 301 West Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202.

TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB, provides full-service, nationwide banking services to consumer, commercial and institutional clients through a variety of channels, including online and mobile applications, and Florida-based financial centers.

