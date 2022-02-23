The Tick Terminator Provides Top 5 Prevention Methods to Stay Tick Free This Season

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Anderson, aka The Tick Terminator, is known as the top speaker and educator on "Tick Prevention" in the country. He works with outdoor enthusiasts like hikers, bikers, hunters, campers, backpackers, gardeners, linemen, tree cutters, and safety directors in pursuit of staying tick free. His recommendation to them is always the same, treat your shoes, clothes, and gear with Duration 10% Permethrin because it is the most versatile and cost-effective tick and insect repellant available.

Five Tick Prevention Methods

Tuck your pants into your socks. Wear light-colored pants too easily spot ticks. Walk on well used paths away from vegetation. Use 25-35% Deet on your skin. Treat shoes, socks, pants, and shirts with Permethrin.

Anderson says, "If you keep the ticks off you won't get bit; if you don't get bit, you won't get Lyme or any other tickborne disease." He really stresses the use of Permethrin as the best method of prevention because it is by far the most effective repellant against ticks and insects on the market. It stands alone as the only tick and insect repellant that not only repels them but will kill them, is odorless, and also very safe to use. One special quality is when it is sprayed on it will bind to the fabric and stay for 6 weeks and 6 launderings while still remaining effective, so it does not have to be applied every day.

Most permethrin comes premixed and is effective for the traditional 6 weeks and 6 launderings. However, Anderson offers Duration 10% which is the only permethrin concentrate EPA approved for clothes that gives the user control over how long it will last. Meaning the user can choose to mix the concentrate according to their own personal needs. They could mix a small amount to last for 3 weeks and 3 launderings or mix a large amount to last for 24 weeks and 24 launderings. This not only gives the user many options but it will also cut their permethrin costs by up to 50% or more.

Contact:

Brian Anderson

The Tick Terminator

email: [email protected]

906-271-0063

www.thetickterminator.com

SOURCE The Tick Terminator