The Ticket Clinic Opens New Gainesville & Coral Springs Offices To Assist Drivers With Traffic Citations

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ticket Clinic, a leading traffic citation law firm and advocate for motorists recently celebrated 30 years in business and opened two additional offices in Gainesville and Coral Springs.

The Miami-based firm was founded in 1987 by attorney Mark S. Gold, a sports car enthusiast, after he pioneered a method for beating traffic tickets protecting his own drivers license. Since, the law firm has expanded to California and resolved over 5,000,000 traffic-related cases nationwide. The newest offices are located at 1927 NW 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32609 and 7843 W Sample Road Coral Springs. Walk in appointments are available M-F 9-6.

"A lot has changed over 30 years but The Ticket Clinic's core values have remained the same. We believe that everyone is entitled to proper legal representation guaranteed by the US Constitution whether its a simple speeding ticket or a more complicated matter like a DUI. It's been a privilege representing thousands of drivers and we thank every one of our clients for trusting us over the last three decades." Founder - Mark S. Gold

The Ticket Clinic continues to grow at a steady pace and has opened 7 new offices since 2015. For assistance with any traffic matter in Florida or anywhere else in the US, please visit www.TheTicketClinic.com.

The Ticket Clinic law firm is one of the first law firms in the nation to concentrate solely on traffic related offenses since 1987. The firm has 29 office locations throughout Florida, 10 in California, and over 300 affiliate attorneys across the country serving nearly every state. Visit online at www.theticketclinic.com.

