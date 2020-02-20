The TIFIN Group Announces Capital Partners and Investment

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The TIFIN Group ("TIFIN" or "the firm"), a venture platform that builds fintech companies aimed at shaping the future of investor experience to drive better investor outcomes, today announced several capital partners, including Cathie Wood (Founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management), Bruno del Ama (Co-Founder and Former CEO of Global X), Glenn Hubbard (Columbia University) and Larry Leibowitz (Former COO of NYSE Euronext and Founder of Crux Informatics) to its capital partners group. TIFIN's capital partners are part of an active community identifying and solving for issues across investment and wealth management.

The total investment from the partners was $5.4 million giving the TIFIN group more flexibility to launch and grow new and existing portfolio companies. In addition to its existing six companies, the firm will continue to explore additional opportunities that align with its goals of democratizing access to institutional investment opportunities, linking investing to holistic financial planning and creating a data-driven approach to distribution in asset and wealth management.

"These partners not only represent a strong endorsement of the TIFIN Group's strategy and performance, but also support for our approach of combining modern technology, investment science and behavioral design to enable the industry to better serve investors," said Jack Swift, CEO of the TIFIN Group. "We look forward to leveraging their institutional knowledge as we continue to grow our portfolio."

The TIFIN Group builds companies using a fast-paced, systemized process of market-driven ideation, development, validation and scaling to build customer-centric solutions. It currently has six portfolio companies specializing in areas including a digital platform for adoption and distribution of model portfolios (55ip), natural language powered discovery, research and diligence for investments (Magnifi) and a marketing engine to power thought leadership for asset managers and advisors to drive sales (MIO).Expanding Executive Team

Coinciding with the onboarding of the capital partners, The TIFIN Group has also announced the hiring of Niharika Shah as Chief Marketing Officer. Shah brings over 20 years of leadership experience in branding and marketing for financial services and high-growth consumer environments. She joins TIFIN from Prudential Financial, where she served as Chief Brand Officer, responsible for developing highly targeted strategies to various client channels and helping the company build the customer-centric brand it enjoys today.

"We are extremely excited to have Niharika's energy and creativity as part of TIFIN," said Vinay Nair, Founder and Chairman of the TIFIN Group. "Her acumen in driving market traction and brand momentum will be immensely valuable for our portfolio companies as they continue to expand."

About the TIFIN Group

The TIFIN Group builds fintech companies that aim to shape the future of the investor experience to drive better investor outcomes. Through various services offered by its six portfolio companies, TIFIN offers a client-focused and data-driven approach to distribution in asset and wealth management, democratizes the access of institutional investment opportunities and enhances the value potential of investments by linking them to holistic financial planning strategies. TIFIN's companies cater to the innovation imperative driven by continuously evolving customer demands.

