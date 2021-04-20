THE TIFIN GROUP Closes Series B Round with J.P. Morgan, Morningstar & Broadridge as Strategic Partners

BOULDER, Colo., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The TIFIN GROUP, a fintech platform with ten active operating companies for the asset and wealth management industry, today announced the closing of $22.3 million in series B funding and the addition of three strategic investors to its capital partner group. These investors include J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Morningstar and Broadridge and join an existing ecosystem of prominent individual investors from wealth and asset management.

TIFIN's fintech products help bridge the gap between retail investors, financial advisors, and asset managers. The four pillars of TIFIN's innovation capabilities are centered around proven science, investment management, software, and algo technology. This combination of "fin" and "tech" is used to seamlessly allow greater asset flow for asset managers and higher organic growth for financial advisors while delivering better outcomes and experiences for investors.

TIFIN was founded in the third quarter of 2018 as a fintech studio and evolved into an operating business in Q4 2020. This new capital, alongside existing capital from a prior capital raise in Q4 2020, will support TIFIN's continued rapid growth, additional acquisitions, as well as working with the strategic partners to help accelerate their fintech innovation initiatives.

"TIFIN's advanced tech and data-driven tools have tremendous potential to shape the future of the asset management and wealth management industries," said George Gatch, Chief Executive Officer, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "We're pleased to invest in the company and look forward to supporting fintech innovation," he added.

"TIFIN is building a fintech platform that enables wealth and asset managers to meet the rising demand from investors for truly personalized experiences. Vinay shares Morningstar's investor-first mindset powered by data and thoughtful design, and his leadership gives us confidence in the growth opportunities ahead," said Kunal Kapoor, chief executive officer for Morningstar.

"Broadridge's strategic investment with THE TIFIN GROUP is the latest example of our commitment to enabling financial technology innovation across the wealth and asset management industry, particularly as clients' look to transform themselves through digitization, data and analytics and the adoption of next-gen technology," said Chris Perry, President of Broadridge. "As a global fintech leader, we continue to invest in capabilities across the wealth eco-system with a focus on expanding capabilities in the front, middle and back-office to address clients' growth opportunities and the ever-evolving needs of wealth and asset management firms," he said.

"We are delighted to welcome J.P. Morgan, Morningstar and Broadridge as investors and partners. We are equally grateful for their belief and support in the future we envision," said Dr. Vinay Nair, Founder, Chairman and CEO of The TIFIN Group. "These are world-class firms with a keen understanding of the issues investors face, an appreciation of the potential fintech has to address these issues and a desire to be part of the change. We look forward to working with them to further our core mission at TIFIN and make investing a more meaningful and relevant component of every individual's financial well-being," he added.

About THE TIFIN GROUP

THE TIFIN GROUP is shaping the future of investor experience with a platform of intelligent products that recognize the uniqueness of each investor. Powered by an ecosystem of leaders in finance and technology, TIFIN builds next-gen products by combining investment intelligence, data science, and technology to make investing a more powerful driver of financial wellbeing.

