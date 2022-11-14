THE TIGA GAMES INDUSTRY AWARD WINNERS 2022 ARE REVEALED

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The great and the good of the games industry were celebrated at the TIGA Games Industry Awards 2022 last night at the historic Church House Westminster.

It was the first in-person awards for TIGA since the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 300 games industry VIPs attending to cheer the games, the studios, the universities and the vital service support companies that have excelled over the past year.

Supermassive Games picked up the prestigious Game of the Year award for The Quarry, with the game also winning Best Audio Design. The studio also snapped up a third award – Creativity in Games – for The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes.

ustwo Games stepped on stage twice, winning Best Small Studio, as well as Best Casual Game for Alba: A Wildlife Adventure.

Rebellion was named Best Large Studio, while Kwalee claimed the award for Best Publisher, and Sumo Group was awarded Outstanding Employer of the Year.

A new category – Commitment to CSR – was introduced for 2022, with PlayStation London Studio the first winner of this important award.

Two individuals were presented with awards during the evening. Karen McLoughlin, Group Director of HR at Sumo Group was presented with the Outstanding Leadership Award. Meanwhile, Dovetail Games' CEO Jon Rissik was named Outstanding Individual of the Year.

The full list of TIGA Games Industry Awards 2022 winners are:

BEST ACTION & ADVENTURE GAME 2022

Sony Interactive Entertainment/Guerrilla Games

Horizon Forbidden West

BEST ARCADE GAME 2022

Space Ape Games

Beatstar – Touch Your Music

BEST CASUAL GAME 2022

ustwo Games

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

BEST AUDIO DESIGN 2022

Supermassive Games

The Quarry

CREATIVITY IN GAMES 2022

Supermassive Games

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

DIVERSITY 2022

Women in Games

BEST EDUCATIONAL, SERIOUS OR SIMULATION GAME 2022

BBC/Playerthree

Horrible Histories: Raid and Trade

HERITAGE IN GAMES 2022

Antstream

Antstream Arcade

BEST PUZZLE GAME 2022

Cosmonaut Studios

Eternal Threads

BEST SOCIAL GAME 2022

Fireshine Games

Core Keeper

BEST STRATEGY GAME 2022

Creative Assembly

Total War: WARHAMMER III

BEST VISUAL DESIGN 2022

Roll7

OlliOlli World

BEST VR/AR GAME 2022

nDreams

Fracked

BEST ART, ANIMATION OR TRAILER SUPPLIER 2022

Liquid Crimson

BEST AUDIO SERVICES 2022

Soundcuts

BEST EDUCATION INITIATIVE 2022

Staffordshire University

BEST EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION 2022

Birmingham City University

BEST QA PROVIDER 2022

Universally Speaking

BEST TAX & ACCOUNTANCY COMPANY 2022

RSM UK

BEST RECRUITMENT AGENCY 2022

Amiqus

BEST TOOLS, TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION 2022

Speech Graphics

BEST LEGAL SERVICES 2022

Eaton Smith LLP

BEST SERVICES PROVIDER 2022

PTW Family of Brands

BEST SMALL STUDIO 2022

ustwo Games

BEST LARGE STUDIO 2022

Rebellion

COMMITMENT TO CSR 2022

PlayStation London Studio

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR 2022

Sumo Group

OUTSTANDING LEADERSHIP 2022

Karen McLoughlin, Group Director of HR, Sumo Group

PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR 2022

Kwalee

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL OF THE YEAR 2022

Jon Rissik, CEO, Dovetail Games

GAME OF THE YEAR 2022

Supermassive Games

The Quarry

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, CEO of TIGA, said: "A huge and hearty congratulations to all the winners of the TIGA Games Industry Awards 2022. They are all worthy winners and it was wonderful to once again celebrate, in-person, the fantastic achievements of the games industry. I would like to thank everyone who entered the Awards. Thank you also to our finalists, judges and to all who joined us on the night. Finally, thank you to the TIGA team and to all our generous sponsors for enabling TIGA to promote and recognise excellence through our Awards."

SpecialEffect was the Charity Partner for the TIGA Awards. This inspirational organisation transforms the lives of physically disabled people right across the world through the innovative use of technology.

The TIGA Awards were made possible thanks to supporters of the not-for-profit organisation. Sponsors included (Gold Sponsors) Amiqus, Sumo Group, Supermassive Games and Ubisoft; (Silver Sponsors) Abertay University, Airship, Dovetail Games, Games Jobs Direct, Hangar 13, Liquid Crimson, Pearson, Space Ape Games, Staffordshire University, Universally Speaking and the University of Portsmouth; (Bronze Sponsors) Antstream, Avatar Games, Birmingham City University, Bournemouth University, CCP Games, Creative Wales, Eaton Smith LLP, Hot House Music, Invest Newcastle, MMP Tax, Outplay, Payload Studios, PTW, RSM, S-Tech Insurance Services, Stevens & Bolton, Tazman Audio, Testronic and Worldmakers; plus (Drinks Sponsor) Kwalee.

