The Tigo and Ismael Cala Foundations' Emotional Intelligence Project Changes Hundreds of Children's Lives in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tigo and Ismael Cala Foundations celebrated the completion of the first year of the "El Vuelo de la Cometa" ("Kite Flight") project in Guatemala, with nearly 500 students from various public high schools in the country graduating from the program.

The students completed a five-month training in positive leadership and emotional intelligence.

"I feel happy, grateful and excited. The testimonials are really impressive. Some schools posted a significantly higher academic performance than in previous years. In addition, there was a change in the students' self-esteem, in the transformation to positive mindful leadership. We saw how these kids were able to shake off the apathy and hopelessness they had learned. And they were able to create their own blank canvas on which to paint their own dreams," said Ismael Cala, President of the foundation that bears his name.

The "Kite Flight" project will be expanded to other schools in Guatemala. Next year, the ICF will test it "in at least a second country, Colombia, where we already have powerful alliances," he added.

"Kite Flight" was created with the purpose of creating a school environment conducive to the development of positive leaders and active students committed to their communities. The program was launched in May and benefited 500 students from five public schools in Guatemala during its first year.

The program consists of a series of 12 training sessions, which allow students and teachers to increase their self-knowledge, skills and leadership and emotional intelligence potential. Topics such as mindfulness, positive psychology, neuroscience and entrepreneurship are taught through games and exercises.

Melanie Reimers, Director of the Tigo Foundation, also attended the graduation.

"A Transcendental Christmas"

The Ismael Cala Foundation also organized "A Transcendental Christmas", a volunteer service trip in Guatemala to support more than 400 children working to achieve progress and development.

Activities included two days of volunteering at Caserío Chivoc, a Christmas party celebration for children, and visits to community homes and the Center for the Prevention of Child Malnutrition and Human Development, led by Passion Asociación Guatemala.

"We concluded this service trip by getting several children sponsored. As a result, the Center for the Prevention of Child Malnutrition and Human Development will be able to host more children. It was spectacular. We went to give, and we received much more than we gave—from parents, children and volunteers," said Cala.

Guatemala ranks sixth worldwide among countries with chronic malnutrition. One in two children under the age of five is affected by this terrible scourge.

The Ismael Cala Foundation is committed to the development of emotional and educational leadership for underprivileged children, adolescents and youth in our region and among the U.S. Hispanic population. In order to achieve its mission, the ICF has created several programs such as the Scholarship Channeling program. In alliance with educational institutions, companies and other social development organizations, it fosters education and training for youth through the provision of scholarships for personal and professional improvement courses and/or careers, thus increasing their well-being and social progress.

SOURCE Cala Enterprises