The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection

The oversized, tempered glass splashbacks, a very British term, are expertly designed to fit the space between stovetops and cabinetry in the kitchen as well as behind the sink. The splashbacks feature statement prints taken directly from the Laura Ashley archives in a variety of colors, which can be styled as a design centerpiece or made to blend with existing décor. Complementary ceramic floor and wall tiles in graphic Laura Ashley heritage prints offer a multitude of designs that bring the entire look together with ease.

Imported from Great Britain and manufactured by UK tile specialist British Ceramic Tile, the Laura Ashley tiles and splashbacks are now available for order at any of The Tile Shop's 140 stores and online at tileshop.com.

"We are thrilled to partner with Laura Ashley to offer this exclusive new collection, which introduces familiar floral patterns and muted tones synonymous with the Laura Ashley brand to customers who are seeking simplicity and elegance," said Kevin McDaniel, vice president of merchandising, The Tile Shop.

McDaniel added, "The Tile Shop continuously looks to source new and innovative products and designs that meet our customers' changing tastes and preferences. These are the only large-format glass accents of their kind available on the market today."

"The Tile Shop shares our passion for quality, vision for success and has a trusted history of introducing designer lines to the U.S. market," said Penne Cairoli, Laura Ashley USA president. "With our 65-year history, Laura Ashley has amazing design archives that are brought to life in a fresh and modern way with the new tile and splashback collection."

The Laura Ashley line offered by The Tile Shop includes:

Splashbacks : Made of tempered glass to capture and reflect light and withstand high cooking temperatures, the splashbacks visually open up the space, are easy to install and can be wiped clean with a cloth. The splashbacks are available in a variety of colorways and prints including:

: Made of tempered glass to capture and reflect light and withstand high cooking temperatures, the splashbacks visually open up the space, are easy to install and can be wiped clean with a cloth. The splashbacks are available in a variety of colorways and prints including: Statement Prints - the collection of timeless patterns takes inspiration from the Laura Ashley Archive and Home Collection, ideal for creating an elegant look that commands attention. Available in: Lisette, Mr Jones, Oriental Garden and Wicker.

Floor and Wall Tiles: From natural textures to striking prints, the Laura Ashley tile line offers a multitude of designs that bring the whole room together. The floor tile selection has been chosen to complement the splashback collection. Available styles include Wicker and Mr Jones.

About The Tile Shop

The Tile Shop (NASDAQ: TTS) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories in the United States. The Company offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. Each store is outfitted with up to 50 full-room tiled displays which are enhanced by the complimentary Design Studio, a collaborative platform to create customized 3-D design renderings to scale, allowing customers to bring their design ideas to life. The Tile Shop currently operates 140 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia, with an average size of 20,200 square feet and sells products online at www.tileshop.com.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

About Laura Ashley

Laura Ashley, Inc., headquartered in Fort Mill, S.C., focuses on licensing the Laura Ashley® brand name in North and South America. Established in London in 1953, Laura Ashley is one of the world's best-loved fashion and home furnishings brands. Currently, Laura Ashley has more than 60 licensed product lines in North and South America, ranging from women's fashion and accessories, children's apparel and a variety of home furnishings and accessories including bed linen, ready-made curtains and mattresses. For additional information, visit www.lauraashleyusa.com.

