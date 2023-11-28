The TIM Company Appoints Biotech Veteran Dr. Behzad Mahdavi as Transformative CEO and Board Member

DELFT, Netherlands, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TIM Company, a leader in commercializing best-in-class proprietary gastrointestinal in vitro technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Behzad Mahdavi, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member.

Dr. Behzad Mahdavi

Dr. Mahdavi is a biotech industry veteran and business leader known for his expertise in developing successful, patient-centric business growth strategies across biopharma. He possesses a deep passion for advancing innovative technologies in areas such as cell and gene therapy, personalized medicine, synthetic biology, and the life sciences.

With a tenure of over 20 years in senior leadership, Dr. Mahdavi brings a wealth of knowledge from his experience at companies such as Lonza, Catalent Biopharma Solutions, and Ginkgo Bioworks. Notably, he has a proven track record of successfully driving innovative strategies that generate sustainable sales, value, and growth within emerging modalities markets.

In addition to his industry leadership roles, Dr. Mahdavi has made significant contributions as a member of multiple Boards of Directors and Advisory Boards.

Holding a Ph.D. in chemistry and an MBA, Dr. Mahdavi is a sought-after advisor for technology start-ups and large companies seeking help with fundraising, strategic business development, innovation management, sales expansion, and commercialization of disruptive technologies.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Mahdavi as a transformative leader with exceptional business acumen and technical expertise. His appointment will strongly support technology commercialization and pave the way for a transformative future at The TIM Company in healthcare and life sciences, one of First Dutch's core focus areas," said Peter Goedvolk, First Dutch.

"Dr Behzad's profound understanding of leading disruptive innovation in challenging environments will prove invaluable to the industry adoption of The TIM Company's in vitro technology," added Gina van der Werf, CEO of First Dutch Innovation. "This expertise will play a significant role in advancing our mission."

Dr. Mahdavi enthusiastically expressed his vision for The TIM Company, stating, "I am thrilled to lead the transformation of The TIM Company into a world-class patient-centric organization, providing most accurate predictive in vitro platform for oral formulation performance testing, in line with the FDA Modernization Act 2.0". Our goal is to accelerate the development of new drugs by de-risking the development processes, thereby reducing time and costs in a sustainable way. This will not only benefit the industry and patients but also significantly advance ethical and animal-free practices.

"In the upcoming period, we will embark on a transformative journey at The TIM Company, embodying our bold vision for the future. By leveraging and integrating the most innovative technologies in the field of automation, cell biology, and AI-aided data valorization, we strive to create one of the most advanced platforms in the pharmaceutical industry. I am excited to collaborate with industry partners to accelerate our progress on this vital mission." said Dr. Behzad Mahdavi, the newly appointed CEO of The TIM Company.

About The TIM Company

Building on expertise and trusted relationships within the pharmaceutical and food industry over the last 25 years, The TIM Company offers unique research services addressing the performance evaluation of oral drugs. Leveraging its proprietary and bio-predictive in vitro technology, TIM Studies support decision-making during oral drug development, which helps to de-risk the development trajectory. They have proven to shorten development timelines and save costs significantly. The TIM Technology originates from the Dutch Institute of Applied Scientific Research (TNO) and was spun off in 2020 to the TIM Company by First Dutch Innovations (FDI), the innovation vehicle of Peter Goedvolk's family office First Dutch. For further details about The TIM Company, please visit www.thetimcompany.com.

The TIM Company Media contact:

Puck Weijnand

+31648176942

[email protected]

SOURCE The TIM Company