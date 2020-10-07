The time for change and innovation is now - meet The Period Company

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1931, a man in a white coat invented the tampon. Since then, innovators have sent another man to the moon, made cars that run on electricity and burgers from plants. But the tampon still looks a lot like it did in 1931. So does the pad.

No innovation has been made. Why is that?

Don't they think it's important?

We do.

The time for change and innovation is NOW. The Period Company is a menstrual product from the creative minds of renowned stylist Karla Welch (CEO, Joint-Chief Creative Officer, Period.) and renowned creative director Sasha Markov (CMO, Joint-Chief Creative Officer, Period.).

Here are some things to know about The Period Company.

Period. is the first period company for the Pandemic-era. Its mission is to change the experience of periods for everyone on Earth, and for the Earth. Period. is period underwear. Yes, it exists already but not like this. They are the most absorbent, most affordable and most sustainable on the market. The Period Company believes you cannot be radical unless you are affordable to all. Conventional menstrual products run at over $300 a year. 5 pairs of Period. underwear is $60 and will last you for years. The Period Company was founded by Karla Welch and Sasha Markova. The seed of the idea was sown 4 years ago when Karla's teen got their period and Karla couldn't find a good enough product. Tampons felt awkward, pads wasteful, and while menstruation underwear felt like a great idea, the existing products were leaky and expensive. Then Karla got into the waste aspect of periods. A wrapper for a wrapper, plus more toilet paper to wrap it after. It was absurd. Most period products felt like one of those annoying presents that someone hides in 10 boxes. Not to mention, no pads or tampons decompose. She decided to do something about it. Designed over 4 years, Karla wanted the underwear to have a classic feel, like a T-shirt. Comfortable, cool and nice enough that you could wear it when it isn't even your period. The product has been rigorously tested during the pandemic lockdown. It works. They made a conscious decision to make a product that is super-high absorbent. They think it's unfair that women should need to change their underwear throughout the day, so Period. lasts all day. At night, on heavy days, you change into a new pair or the Period. sleeper. The Period Company has a Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sade Imeokpariav , because they want their products to be more regulated than any other menstrual brand. They are the first American period product company to ever show blood on their product in their communications. The Period Company is for everyone who periods and has products for everybody. Period. The Period Company will pay the taxes for everyone buying their product in states where there is a period tax for being a luxury item because they do not believe these products are a luxury. Actually, they're pretty angry about that. There's so much more to do to change the story of periods for good. Karla and Sasha are expecting to be on the cover of Forbes one day with the headline "F**k Billionaires" because the only way to make a business in 2020 is to give to the planet, not take from it. They hope everyone else will see things the same way (very) soon.

Product Info:

The Period Company is introducing 6 styles for women and tweens including adaptable and trans boxers. Sizes go up to 3x. Period starts at $12 a pair. Additional information can be found at www.period.co.

Commercials/Advertising/Content Info:

All the advertising for The Period Company is made by The Period Company with Gangs of Kosmos and Meritocracy.

Video available for download:

https://elementbrandgroup.box.com/s/2r6cmqlux0e2g2c0rxhw1u00l5drsfwu

Bios:

Karla Welch

Ranked one of the most powerful stylists in the world by both The Hollywood Reporter and The NY Times, Karla Welch is a creative, founder, entrepreneur, regular mom and dog mom.

Sasha Markova

Sasha Markova is a renowned creative director, writer and one of the founders of Gangs Of Kosmos, the first advertising agency that represents Planet Earth as a client. Before that she was the first ever Executive Creative Director of Impossible Foods, pioneers of the Impossible Burger and global creative director of cult ad agency, Mother London/Mother LA.

Dr. Sade Imeokparia

Dr. Imeokparia is board certified by the American Board of Surgery. She has a particular focus on research and outreach to minority and socioeconomically disadvantaged communities and populations.

SOURCE Period

Related Links

https://period.co

