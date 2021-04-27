The Time Group Partners with It's Going To Be OK, Inc. to Present Black & White Fashion Show Benefiting the Fight Against Human Trafficking

DALLAS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The creators of the Black & White Fashion Show brought top fashion and jewelry designers together with celebrity personalities and world-renowned chefs to support It's Going To Be OK, Inc. and Hicks Hope Initiative LTD. View Video The fashion event, along with public service messages being promoted by Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, and Academy Award Actor, Matthew McConaughey, are bringing awareness to the issue of human trafficking. Watch PSA Video

"Tonya Stafford, of It's Going To Be OK, Inc., is making an incredible impact in Texas, while the Hicks Hope Initiative LTD is assisting human trafficking victims in Uganda," noted Margaret McKoin, creator of the Black & White Fashion Show. "The black and white theme for the fashion show represents the dark reality of human trafficking worldwide while the white represents the hope offered once victims are rescued."

The event held at 3015 at Trinity Groves featured exquisite designs by Terri Ives with a special presentation by Daniel Mofor, of Don Morphy. Plano-based jewelry designer, Mona Jain, adorned models with pieces that are handcrafted in India to employ women and keep them from becoming victims of human trafficking. Emcees for the event were Isaiah Stanback, Former NFL Super Bowl Champion and Entrepreneur, and Margaret McKoin, CEO of The Time Group. Guests enjoyed trending runway fashions and gourmet bites provided by Asian Mint Restaurant's Nikky Phinyawatana and Chef Sharon Van Meter of 3015 at Trinity Groves. Click to View Images

"The more opportunities we have to talk to people about the harsh reality of human trafficking that it is taking place in towns all across Texas, the greater impact we can have to help those in need," stated Tonya Stafford, CEO It's Going To Be OK, Inc. "We offer hope to the 313,000 men, women and children in Texas who are affected by human trafficking."

For more information on It's Going To Be Ok, Inc. or to donate, visit https://www.igtbok.org/.

Media Contact:

Margaret McKoin, The Time Group

[email protected]

Telephone : 817-403-0866

SOURCE The Time Group

Related Links

https://thetimegroup.net/

