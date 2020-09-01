The Time is Now for Life Insurance: Life Happens & Brooke Shields Kick-Off Life Insurance Awareness Month

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooke Shields returns as the spokesperson for Life Happens, a nonprofit dedicated to educating consumers about the importance of life insurance and other related products for sound financial planning. During September's Life Insurance Awareness Month (LIAM), Life Happens and Brooke Shields will join together to emphasize the value of life insurance.

Following the success of last year's public service announcement (PSA), which reached over 500 million people, Brooke will continue to help spread the message of financial independence, empowerment, and protection through a national TV and radio PSA during the 17th annual LIAM campaign.

As a successful actor, dedicated mother, and champion of health and fitness, Brooke believes life insurance is an essential part of our overall financial health. "This year has been a wake-up call for all of us. We've learned firsthand that we need to be prepared for the unexpected, in all areas of our life," said Brooke Shields. "I'm thrilled to be working with Life Happens again and be a part of their goal to educate Americans about the financial strength life insurance can bring."

Life Happens' recent survey "Tough Talks During COVID-19" revealed that the pandemic has helped two thirds (66%) of Americans better understand life insurance's value, with another quarter (25%) buying coverage for the first time. Additionally, half (49%) of respondents agreed that it is essential to have open conversations with their partners and families about their financial future.

"Life Insurance Awareness Month is when we coordinate our consumer education efforts to raise awareness about the importance and accessibility of life insurance. This essential product can provide the financial peace of mind we are all searching for in today's world. It is clear that the time for life insurance is now," said Faisa Stafford, President and CEO of Life Happens. "That is why we are thrilled to have Brooke join us for a second year sharing this important message and her own powerful story so that we empower more Americans to protect the ones they love through life insurance."

For those looking to take action now, Life Happens has a free Life Insurance Needs Calculator (www.lifehappens.org/howmuch) to help evaluate their own life insurance needs and get the protection they need. To learn more about Life Insurance Awareness Month and Brooke's role as spokesperson, including her new message to consumers that the time for life insurance is now, visit www.lifehappens.org/brooke.

About Life Happens

Life Happens is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping consumers take personal financial responsibility through the ownership of life insurance and related products. The organization does not endorse any product, company or insurance advisor. Since its inception in 1994, Life Happens has provided the highest quality, independent and objective information for people seeking help with their insurance buying decisions. To learn more, visit www.lifehappens.org.

Media Contact

KWT Global for Life Happens

[email protected]

SOURCE Life Happens

Related Links

https://lifehappens.org

