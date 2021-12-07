The Time Is NOW: Growing Trubify Community Delivers Fair Streaming Revenues for Music Artists

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Music Underground launched by Trubify —the revolutionary, free live-streaming app—is disrupting the current tech ecosystem that refuses to compensate artists fairly for their creations.

Trubify offers the highest payouts for live-streaming content—two cents per livestream viewer and one cent per viewer of archived content—which surpasses the far-less-than-a-penny earned for single views on other platforms.

Download the FREE Trubify app now and support music artists! Johnny Marines-Former President of Jay-Z's Roc Nation Latin and founder/CEO of Johnny Marines Enterprises.

Trubify's "Fair Play" uprising is galvanizing artists, fans, Grammy winners, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members to help change the music industry into a more democratic system where creators have a real possibility of earning living wages purely from their music. No side hustles. No barriers to entry. No arcane payment requirements. Artists can start generating revenue immediately.

"It's time to take a stand," says Trubify Founder/CEO Stephen Tyszka. "It's a simple choice. You can continue to consume music in a way that cheats its creators, or you can buck the status quo, join the Trubify community, and help artists survive and flourish."

Many Trubify supporters believe that a scaled-up, healthy community of artists and fans on the app can actually resurrect real music.

"Back those who back you," states DJ Envy (The Breakfast Club) regarding his recent decision to partner with Trubify.

In addition to DJ Envy, music icons who have already joined the Trubify music revolution include JR Robinson (one of the most recorded drummers in history), Arabian Prince (NWA), Swagg R'Celious (H.E.R.), Lou Perez (Los Lobos), Jamie Siegel (National Trustee for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame), Wizzo (Nipsey Hussle), and Johnny Marines (former president of Jay-Z's Roc Nation Latin and founder/CEO of Johnny Marines Enterprises, an entity committed to entrepreneurship and philanthropy).

"If you're an artist looking for fair pay, Trubify is where you want to be," says Marines, who famously overcame his early financial and learning struggles to manage Aventura—a wildly successful and influential Latin bachata group. "Make some real money and use that money to invest back in your craft to help you grow. Artists need to develop an entrepreneurial mindset, but it's difficult when current digital revenues provide creators with almost no hope of sustaining themselves. I'm part of Trubify because it's the fairest platform for artists today. The payment breakdown is the best in the space."

It's time to do what's right. Make Music. Love Music. Support Music Makers. Join the Trubify Revolution!

