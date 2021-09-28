The Timeless Podcast Company Presents Pro-Skater Brandon Novak as He Kicks Off New Recovery-Based Podcast Breaking Anonymity

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking Anonymity is a new podcast started by co-hosts MC Serch of 3rd Bass and veteran music journalist Kyle Eustice. In each episode, special guests such as Darryl "DMC" McDaniels of Run-DMC, House Of Pain's Danny Boy, Royce Da 5'9 and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony's Flesh-n-Bone will explain how they went from hardcore addict to finding serenity with the help of a 12-step program and/or therapy.

For the inaugural episode, professional skateboarder and star of the Jackass film franchise Brandon Novak will share his incredibly powerful story. Now a dedicated interventionist with his own recovery residence in Philadelphia called Novak's House, he's designed a place where residents can receive structure and support in the early days of recovery when the risk of relapse is high.

Along with Ms. Eustice and Serch, Brandon is available for interviews and appearances to talk about Breaking Anonymity. After all, addiction affects one in three people either indirectly or directly. Drug overdose deaths rose by close to 30 percent in the United States in 2020, hitting the highest number ever recorded. But the walls around addiction are starting to crumble and more and more people are willing to seek help.

With a focus on recovery and the gifts it can offer, Breaking Anonymity aims to diminish the stigma surrounding addiction. Running roughly 60 minutes in length, each episode will give the guest a chance to tell their stories, no matter how raw or unfiltered. Some will make you cry, others will make you laugh but all will inspire.

Coupled with immersive sound design, each episode promises to deliver a unique opportunity to get up, close and personal with people who have truly earned the hard-won wisdom that so often comes with the journey to recovery.

The inaugural episode of Breaking Anonymity is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday (September 29) and will air weekly. Other Timeless Podcast Company offerings including Did I Ever Tell You The One About…and Serch Says.

To schedule an interview, email [email protected]

Media contact:

Michael Berrin

[email protected]

646-895-0901

SOURCE The Timeless Podcast Company